Tech is evolving, so must the ecosystem

Federal government leaders are asking questions such as, are we ready for quantum? Are we integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and automation effectively while protecting privacy and IP?

These challenges are real, and the answer is, not fast enough.

As we have asserted over the last year, our government’s challenges are systemic. Systems problems require industry to work together, differently. IBM’s ecosystem approach is designed with this in mind and built to proactively integrate on behalf of federal agency missions, respond to executive orders, and support cross agency objectives. Together, with our partners, we are rebuilding trust in government through an ecosystem aligned on open technology, skills, mutual benefit and commitment to government outcomes. To build this trust, we believe a commitment to responsible AI is required. IBM values are guided by three core trust and transparency principles that dictate our approach to AI, which are:

The purpose of AI is to augment human intelligence. Data and insights belong to the creator. New technology, including AI systems, must be transparent and explainable.

Our business partners in the federal market embody this approach. For example, using IBM technologies including Cloud Pak for Data and Cloud Pak for Security as the foundation, Camelot created a new cybersecurity platform that uses AI and machine learning to proactively protect against cyber threats. IBM technology and resources such as embeddable AI and data fabric help enable the co-creation of solutions that support cybersecurity, citizen experience and supply chain resiliency.

And results like the following demonstrate how we work together to solve complex government challenges.

Federal agencies using IBM Turbonomic for cloud optimization can realize significant savings in their public cloud consumption spend by taking the recommended actions to right size their hybrid cloud environment.

GDIT and IBM regularly partner to deploy joint solutions that promote cloud security, enable cyber threat hunting and incident response, and secure the software supply chain.

IBM’s AI and automation solutions helped the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) speed up the tax return process.

But we believe we need to go further. We introduced IBM PartnerPlus in January to simplify our business partners’ experience and offer them competitive incentives, insider access and enhanced support and benefits. Our training supports the ecosystem by offering skills that focus on hybrid cloud and AI technology as key government solution building blocks. We all benefit when we have a common understanding and work together. Incentives increase when more skills are attained and partners grow with IBM. The formula is simple: more knowledge results in more investment and better government outcomes.

It is in this vein that we recently kicked off our Small Business Ascension program in partnership with George Mason University Center for Government Contracting. The three-month program for and designed by our small business partners, provides access to resources and content aimed to help them navigate the federal government more effectively and grow their business.

Keeping all of this in mind, we will continue to be ready to support federal agencies as they address the next challenge, whether it’s preparation for the post-quantum era, integrating AI and automation effectively while protecting privacy and IP or accomplishing the goals set in the newly released White House Cybersecurity Strategy. With open, embedded and collaborative industry approaches to support government mission we’re better together.

Join us. Learn what you can do with the IBM ecosystem.