How our commitment to ethics, trust and transparency is differentiating IBM

Emerging technologies and the rapid development of innovations are raising questions and challenges in today’s marketplace. At IBM, we’ve been bringing new technologies into the world responsibly and with clear purpose for more than a century. And we know that nobody can address these challenges alone. Along with policymakers, researchers, clients and other stakeholders, we proactively seek to understand these changing scenarios and develop technological and policy safeguards.

As reflected in the IBM Impact Report, we are working hard to serve as an example for our industry peers, partners, and fellow leaders on how to build a positive impact by implementing technology ethics and committing to trust and transparency in our practices and products on a global scale. Here are some of the ways IBM is working to have a lasting, positive ethical impact.