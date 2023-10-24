Generative AI and resilient hybrid cloud systems

Let’s look at some data points regarding system resiliency over the last few years. Several studies (link resides outside ibm.com) and client conversations (link resides outside ibm.com) reveal that major system outages over the last 4-5 years have either remained flat or have increased slightly, year over year. Over the same timeframe, the revenue impact of the same outages has gone up significantly.

Increased rate of change

One of the very reasons to invest in digital transformation is to have the ability to make frequent changes to the system to meet business demand. It is also to be noted that 60-80% of all outages (link resides outside ibm.com) are usually attributed to a system change, be it functional, configuration or both. While accelerated changes are a must-have for business agility, this has also caused outages to be a lot more impactful to revenue.

New ways of working

The human element is mostly under rated when to comes to digital transformation. The skills needed with Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) and hybrid cloud management are quite different from a traditional system administration. Most enterprises have invested heavily in technology transformation but not so much on talent transformation. Therefore, there is a glaring lack of skills needed to keep systems highly resilient in a hybrid cloud ecosystem.

Over-loaded network and other infrastructure components

With highly distributed architecture comes the challenges of capacity management, especially network. A large portion of hybrid cloud architecture usually includes multiple public cloud providers, which means payloads traversing from on-premises to public cloud and back and forth. This can add disproportionate burden on network capacity, especially if not properly designed leading to either a complete breakdown or unhealthy responses for transactions. The impact of unreliable systems can be felt at all levels. For end users, downtime could mean slight irritation to significant inconvenience (for banking, medical services etc.). For IT Operations team, downtime is a nightmare when it comes to annual metrics (SLA/SLO/MTTR/RPO/RTO, etc.) (links resides outside ibm.com). Poor Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for IT operations mean lower morale and higher degrees of stress, which can lead to human errors with resolutions. Recent studies have described (link resides outside ibm.com) the average cost of IT outages to be in the range of $6000 to $15,000 per minute. Cost of outages is usually proportionate to the number of people depending on the IT systems, meaning large organization will have a much higher cost per outage impact as compared to medium or small businesses.