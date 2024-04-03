GenAI: The next frontier in AI security threats

Better security in the AI era is a widely recognized need as AI security threats proliferate. Even though GenAI attacks aren’t happening at scale yet, the time is fast approaching. Put an incident response plan in place. Or, if you already have an IR plan, expand it to include specifics related to AI attacks. Those specifics might include tracking and defending against known vulnerabilities, adding response team members familiar with AI and increasing data protections for your AI models and data sets. You need a plan customized to your business, but the goals should be to reduce your response time, remediate the damage and recover from the attack. Include practice sessions and drills to prepare your response team for when these attacks happen.

X-Force also recommends that you establish secured AI business models that recognize that AI security is broader than AI itself. The IBM Framework for Securing Generative AI is one model. This framework includes securing training data, AI models and the infrastructure that supports both. A key benefit of AI is being able to offload operational business tasks. AI governance provides operational guardrails to ensure your AI model doesn’t stray from its original design purpose and acts as expected.

The IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024 provides insights and recommendations for how to address the most immediate threats your business faces and the future threats you can plan for now. Download the report so you can prepare now for the GenAI security threats to come.