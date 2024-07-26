Tying environmental outcomes to real business value may be simpler than you think

There has been a lot of recent discussion around the business value of environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting, and the degree to which it relates to financial performance and other measures of business value. When it comes to focusing on the “environmental” aspect of ESG—often referred to as “sustainability”—there are many ways this area can open up business opportunities.

For example, looking at the IBM Sustainability Software portfolio, you’ll notice that many of these solutions will deliver ROI to your business while also having positive environmental impact. Just take a look at Maximo Application Suite: at its core, the suite enables intelligent management of your assets—whether that’s your real estate, escalators or a bridge. In all these cases, by making assets perform more efficiently, the business saves money while cutting back on emissions and resources. There’s the double benefit of cost-efficiency and sustainability.

This doesn’t just relate to big business. On the first episode of the Impact-Up podcast (link resides outside ibm.com), we talk to startup BAE Boats (link resides outside ibm.com) which offers short-term hire electric vehicles for special events. The benefits of these boats over traditional combustion engine boats are in the customer experience: there is no engine noise or gas smell.