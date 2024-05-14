After in-depth research, the RAC team chose the Maximo solution as the foundation for the airport’s modernized maintenance operations. RAC found that Maximo can enable complete oversight and maximize asset performance. IBM Business Partner eSolutions was ready to shepherd RAC through implementation and training.

First, RAC collected and validated system data through all stakeholders where possible across every single asset at KKIA, ranging from air conditioning units to escalators. The company then replaced multiple outdated legacy systems with Maximo and Cognos Analytics solutions; introduced a mobile application to take the place of maintenance-related emails; and established service-level agreements (SLAs) with all contractors.

After configuring the new system, the team trained more than 400 users in just three weeks. Also, the dedicated RAC and eSolutions teams completed the entire project two months faster than they anticipated. Instead of nine months, the implementation took just seven.

Those seven months were not without challenges. Change can be difficult, and maintenance workers were concerned that they would be replaced by the new systems, or that Maximo would be used to evaluate their performance.

But according to Rami Karaki, Project Manager at eSolutions, resistance to change is inevitable in any project. Yet that resistance was transformed into support after employees were introduced to the Maximo benefits and features and how it would make their jobs easier.

He elaborates: “RAC wanted to automate the life cycle cost analysis and allow maintenance management to determine easily which assets need to be replaced and which ones require more attention while maintaining them. RAC achieved this by tracking at the level of work order the labor and material cost for each asset.’”