Enhancing regulatory compliance in the AI age by grounding documents with generative AI

One of the most impactful innovations in generative AI is the ability to enable large language models (LLMs) to interact dynamically with documents. This feature addresses a common challenge in AI deployments: the phenomenon of "hallucination," where models generate plausible sounding but incorrect answers due to gaps in their training data.

By allowing users to upload relevant regulatory documents directly into the AI interface, organizations can create a dynamic, context-aware knowledge base. This ensures that when a compliance professional asks about specific regulatory requirements, the AI’s response is grounded in actual documents and is accompanied by citations, enabling users to trace the information back to its source.