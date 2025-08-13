Finally, after transforming their Java codebase by using wCA for Enterprise Java Applications, they wanted to validate the cloud-readiness of their modernized code. The team tested deployment by using Enterprise Application Service for Java (EASeJ) in a dedicated IBM Cloud environment.

EASeJ’s fully managed runtime, with GitOps-centric management and CI/CD support, enabled the team to simulate cloud-native operations and assess how well the tools met their enterprise-grade requirements.

These tools are all part of the JSphere Suite for Java, IBM’s purpose-built suite for modernizing enterprise Java applications with flexibility, automation and AI.



AMA, wCA and EASeJ played a distinct role in the journey, working together to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate execution:



Application Modernization Accelerator: Identifies modernization strategies through automated analysis of Java workloads, surfacing dependencies, estimating effort, and generating intelligent migration guidance to accelerate planning and reduce manual discovery.

Watsonx Code Assistant: Uses generative AI to automate code remediation, accelerate Java upgrades, and modernize legacy applications, providing real-time recommendations, similarity checks, and in-IDE assistance to streamline development and help ensure code quality.

Enterprise Application Service for Java: A fully managed application platform that enables cloud deployment of enterprise Java apps with integrated CI/CD, GitOps workflows and infrastructure automation—removing the operational overhead of maintaining runtime and middleware layers.



By working closely with IBM’s software product team, the GCMS team helped pressure-test tools in the JSphere Suite for Java, validating their ability to tackle Java 8 technical debt, speed up containerization, and apply AI-powered automation. This collaboration gave both teams confidence in how the suite performs in complex enterprise environments, ultimately shaping more resilient solutions for clients facing similar modernization challenges.



In doing so, the GCMS team successfully balanced technical debt mitigation with the ongoing delivery of critical business and legal requirements.

