The mean time to detect (MTTD) is the average time it takes to identify a problem or incident in a system after it has occurred. The longer an issue goes undetected, the more financial damage it can cause. This delay might be in the form of wasted compute resources on a faulty pipeline, incorrect data leading to bad business decisions or a security breach that's silently exfiltrating data.



With data observability you can have a lower MTTD, which means you catch these issues quickly, minimizing the duration of their negative impact and stopping the "cost” bleed.



A high MTTD often means that a minor data anomaly might become a full-blown data integrity crisis, requiring more resources (people, compute, time) to fix. Early detection through low MTTD prevents these costly escalations.



A data pipeline that is stuck in a loop, processing duplicate data or operating inefficiently, consumes resources unnecessarily. Data observability allows you to identify and stop these wasteful processes quickly, cutting down on unnecessary costs.



With data observability, by identifying patterns in detection times, you can implement proactive measures to prevent similar failures in the future. This optimization leads to fewer incidents overall, which directly translates to less time and money spent on incident response.



