IBM® Databand® is observability software for data pipelines and warehouses that automatically collects metadata to build historical baselines, detect anomalies and triage alerts to remediate data quality issues. Explore the available Databand pricing tiers below and contact us to get started today.
Fully featured data observability platform at an entry price point. SaaS-first deployment for speed and ease.
Add capacity for single-pane-of glass observability and incident management across your data stack.
Scale observability to thousands of pipelines and tables, with flexibility to deploy on Saas or self-hosted.
Monitored Data Volume
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Users
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Monitored pipelines
50
500
1,000+
Monitored tables
100s
1,000s
5,000+
Incident management
Pipeline monitoring
Data quality monitoring
Anomaly detection
Data lineage & impact analysis
Slack
Pagerduty
Opsgenie
Microsoft Teams
Cloud Hosted
Self-Hosted
SOC 2 Compliance
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.