Pricing plans

IBM® Databand® is observability software for data pipelines and warehouses that automatically collects metadata to build historical baselines, detect anomalies and triage alerts to remediate data quality issues. Explore the available Databand pricing tiers below and contact us to get started today.

 
*Pricing details Growth

Fully featured data observability platform at an entry price point. SaaS-first deployment for speed and ease. 

 Pro

Add capacity for single-pane-of glass observability and incident management across your data stack. 

 Get a quote Enterprise

Scale observability to thousands of pipelines and tables, with flexibility to deploy on Saas or self-hosted.

 Get a quote

Monitored Data Volume

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Users

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Monitored pipelines

50

500

1,000+

Monitored tables

100s

1,000s

5,000+

Incident management

Pipeline monitoring

Data quality monitoring

Anomaly detection

Data lineage & impact analysis

Email

Slack

Pagerduty

Opsgenie

Microsoft Teams

Cloud Hosted

Self-Hosted

SOC 2 Compliance

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
