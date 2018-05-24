How to architect an application with microservices (part 2)

This 6-part series on microservices application development provides a context for defining a cloud-based pilot project that best fits current needs and prepares for a longer-term cloud adoption decision.

Gartner analysts recently emphasized the importance of doing cloud-native development as soon as possible after any initial migration of existing workloads.

Here in part 2, we lay out the common capabilities of an architecture for rapidly developing applications based on a microservice. You’ll need these capabilities whether you’re transforming a monolith or developing a cloud-native application.

For an overview of microservices and cloud-native, see “Microservices: A Complete Guide” and “Cloud-Native: A Complete Guide.”

A guide to the overall series

An overview of microservices (part 1), after providing context for business pressures requiring faster app development and delivery, steps through the process a team went through in transforming a specific monolithic application.

Architecting with microservices (this part) lays out the common capabilities of an architecture for rapidly developing applications based on a microservice.

Implementing a microservices application (part 3) provides a method for implementing your own microservices project.

Using microservices development patterns (part 4) presents common development patterns available for implementing microservices applications.

Using microservices operations patterns for resiliency (part 5) presents common operations patterns for achieving resiliency in your microservices applications.

Designing and versioning APIs (part 6) offers best practices for managing the interfaces of microservices in your application.

Common capabilities of microservices

Application components run as microservices in the cloud, communicating with each other through the microservices fabric. Though patterns differ depending on the type of application, all microservices-based applications include some common larger-scale components and capabilities.