Application Modernization: A Rapid Assessment Approach

A minimal set of data attributes is needed to execute the Rapid Assessment for distributed applications. Let’s look at each criterion in more detail.



Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) applications

Since the source code for Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) applications is typically not distributed to the purchaser, these applications will have to be migrated to the cloud. During a more detailed assessment (typically a 30-day sprint), additional investigation can be done to determine if the COTS vendor has plans to move the application to containers or develop a cloud-native version.

Some COTS custom adapters developed by the client may be candidates for refactoring or containerizing. This component-level disposition would be determined during a more detailed assessment.

SaaS applications or applications already moved to the cloud

Applications already running in the cloud typically stay “as-is” if the end goal is to accelerate the overall movement to the cloud. The applications could potentially move to another cloud if the goal is to move all workloads to a specific cloud provider, but the safest thing is to assume that these applications will remain where they currently reside.

Mission-critical/business-critical applications

Mission-critical or business-critical applications should be considered for refactoring or modernizing to cloud-native/12-factor applications, as they stand to benefit the most from the high cost of refactoring.

From this set of applications, determine the applications that:

Have a high degree of change activity or a large backlog and would benefit from being more agile, or

Do not currently meet business needs and would benefit from being reimagined to reflect a modernized business process or improved user experience.

This category typically represents no more than 5-15% of the entire portfolio. For a portfolio of 500 applications, that translates to rewriting 25–75 applications in three to five years — which is a sizable number representing a huge development effort and cost!

Java applications

Java applications are prime candidates for containerization. Any application that runs in a JavaEE application server (WAS, WebLogic, Jboss, Tomcat, etc.) should be able to be containerized with a relatively small amount of effort. A key assumption is that the “bare minimum” will be done to containerize the app — middleware upgrades or movements (e.g., move relational database to a cloud-native database, move from MQ to Kafka) are out of scope. However, the CI/CD pipeline should be upgraded to produce containers and leverage the underlying features of OpenShift.

Windows applications

Windows applications have two options for containerization:

Run in Linux containers, which is typically .Net CORE workloads

Run in Windows containers, which were made available in OpenShift V4.6

In general, the decision criteria for Windows applications are as follows:

.Net CORE move to Linux containers

.NET, VB, C, or C# custom Windows App move to Windows containers

More detailed discovery is required to better determine the fit for containerization but assume at least half of the Windows applications can be containerized for planning purposes.

All other applications — migrate

All other applications would typically be migrated to the cloud, with the most common pattern being physical to virtual or virtual to virtual for most distributed workloads. “Exotics” or “non-mainstream” technologies require more careful consideration, as a cloud landing zone may not be readily available. iSeries and pSeries workloads can typically move to Power Systems Virtual Server in the IBM Cloud. Other workloads may require special hardware to be stood up in the CoLo area of IBM Cloud data centers, if possible (e.g., Unisys, Tandem Nonstop, etc.).