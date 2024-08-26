The future of application delivery starts with modernization

IDC estimates that 750 million cloud native (link resides outside ibm.com) will be built by 2025. Where and how these applications are deployed will impact time to market and value realization. The reality is that application landscapes are complex, and they challenge enterprises to maintain and modernize existing infrastructure, while delivering new cloud-native features. Three in four executives reported disparate systems in their organizations and that a lack of skills, resources and common operational practices challenge business objectives.
Executives know they must modernize. In fact, 83% of IT executives feel that modernization is central to their organization’s strategy, but only 27% say their organizations have modernized the requisite workflows (including applications, data and underlying systems). But it’s clear that CIOs who prioritize modernization capture greater returns from business transformation.
Software has become the lifeline of all domains. The effect has increased exponentially with the advent of AI, ML, Hybrid Cloud, DevSecOps and there are more advances coming. Organizations must keep up with the technology of today so they can innovate and satisfy the ever-changing needs of the customers.
Each organization is trying to excel by adopting modern innovative software practices—not just to grow, but to survive. Many organizations have disappeared from the technology map because of failing to adapt and adopt innovation quickly.
The world is changing rapidly and technology is the biggest enabler for this change. Organizations need full flexibility to address important questions, including:
If your responses are negative to the questions above, then, you are losing ground to your competitors. Adopt developer tooling and agile processes to increase your velocity and help you address these issues.
Decreasing production costs helps drive agility by realigning with new business goals sooner. It is imperative that you save costs in everything: automation will help drive faster feature go-lives, faster feedback loops, less waiting and coordination times, high quality test frameworks, resilient platforms, easy and fast upgrades, zero downtimes among others.
Beyond traditional cost reduction methods, addressing sustainability has emerged as an essential part of modern cost reduction approaches. By 2027, 25% of CIOs will have compensation linked to their sustainable technology impact (link resides outside ibm.com).
Modernization can substantially address sustainability goals. Decreasing your dependence on hardware, increasing your usage of auto-provisioned infrastructure and leveraging reusable components and modules are concrete ways to improve your impact on the environment.
All legacy releases are inherently risky due to a longer release cycle. The risks of not modernizing your applications include increased downtime, combined with a limited and slow response time to rapidly changing customer needs. Downtimes and slow releases can have a huge impact on an organization’s economics and impair customer relationships. Your existing applications also form a large part of your organization’s technical debt, with monolithic architectures and development processes. And in many cases, there is a lack of knowledgeable developers that know how to update and build them.
In a survey (link resides outside ibm.com), 41% of the respondents selected ‘Reducing Tech debt/Upgrading Legacy Systems’ as the top priority. Technical debt is also very expensive and incurs with time. For example, the cost of the technical debt in US (link resides outside ibm.com) was USD 1.52 trillion in 2022.
The glossy features take the limelight, while technical debt is pushed to the bottom of the backlogs. Gradually, the technical debt impedes the new feature development, thus increasing the risk and the cost to fix the former.
Runtime modernization is a big step to curb such issues. It needs minimal setup. It supports futureproofing by allowing an easy progression to containers and microservices.
A truism is emerging in the software industry: good developer experience leads to great customer experience.
By 2026, approximately 80% of software engineering organizations (link resides outside ibm.com) will establish platform teams as internal providers of reusable services, components and tools for application delivery. Many organizations are focusing their efforts to improve the developer experience to become more agile and responsive.
This also cuts down the cognitive load and connects the developers’ morale with the business value. The few areas which yield great results are breaking up complex architectures, increasing the use of modern development tooling and processes, and creating internal platforms with reusable configurable components.
IBM Cloud Pak for Applications (CP4Apps) delivers a set of end-to-end hybrid cloud application services providing the ultimate flexibility for deployments, building new cloud-native applications, refactoring and re-platforming existing applications. It helps you on your application modernization journey by providing the following benefits:
IBM Cloud Pak® for Applications (CP4Apps) delivers a comprehensive set of integrated products and features that help organizations continuously modernize their existing application and innovate with new cloud-native microservices:
Let’s have a look at the fine print:
Now, let’s take a look at IBM WebSphere Liberty, one of the runtimes available in CP4Apps. It is a lightweight, fast Java runtime. Key benefits of Liberty include:
Average annual benefits per organization:
|Category
|Per Organization
|Developer benefits
|USD 11,795,139
|Staff benefits
|USD 2,435,714
|Business productivity benefits
|USD 630,070
|IT cost savings
|USD 630,070
|Total Cost Savings
|USD 15,573,597
Cloud Pak for Applications customers are excited by the benefits they are seeing with Liberty for their modernization efforts:
