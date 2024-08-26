The future of application delivery starts with modernization

1. Access to new software innovation:

Software has become the lifeline of all domains. The effect has increased exponentially with the advent of AI, ML, Hybrid Cloud, DevSecOps and there are more advances coming. Organizations must keep up with the technology of today so they can innovate and satisfy the ever-changing needs of the customers.

Each organization is trying to excel by adopting modern innovative software practices—not just to grow, but to survive. Many organizations have disappeared from the technology map because of failing to adapt and adopt innovation quickly.

2. Improved speed and agility:

The world is changing rapidly and technology is the biggest enabler for this change. Organizations need full flexibility to address important questions, including:

How soon can you test your hypothesis (such as how many geographies or which user personas)? How quickly can features be introduced into the market (from concept to production) and beat the competition? How can you pivot efficiently in response to the changing market conditions? How can you realise value from your innovation sooner? How can you keep innovating consistently while delivering value? How efficient is your release process?

If your responses are negative to the questions above, then, you are losing ground to your competitors. Adopt developer tooling and agile processes to increase your velocity and help you address these issues.

3. Value delivery and reduced business cost

Decreasing production costs helps drive agility by realigning with new business goals sooner. It is imperative that you save costs in everything: automation will help drive faster feature go-lives, faster feedback loops, less waiting and coordination times, high quality test frameworks, resilient platforms, easy and fast upgrades, zero downtimes among others.

Beyond traditional cost reduction methods, addressing sustainability has emerged as an essential part of modern cost reduction approaches. By 2027, 25% of CIOs will have compensation linked to their sustainable technology impact (link resides outside ibm.com).

Modernization can substantially address sustainability goals. Decreasing your dependence on hardware, increasing your usage of auto-provisioned infrastructure and leveraging reusable components and modules are concrete ways to improve your impact on the environment.

4. Reduced risk and technical debt:

All legacy releases are inherently risky due to a longer release cycle. The risks of not modernizing your applications include increased downtime, combined with a limited and slow response time to rapidly changing customer needs. Downtimes and slow releases can have a huge impact on an organization’s economics and impair customer relationships. Your existing applications also form a large part of your organization’s technical debt, with monolithic architectures and development processes. And in many cases, there is a lack of knowledgeable developers that know how to update and build them.

In a survey (link resides outside ibm.com), 41% of the respondents selected ‘Reducing Tech debt/Upgrading Legacy Systems’ as the top priority. Technical debt is also very expensive and incurs with time. For example, the cost of the technical debt in US (link resides outside ibm.com) was USD 1.52 trillion in 2022.

The glossy features take the limelight, while technical debt is pushed to the bottom of the backlogs. Gradually, the technical debt impedes the new feature development, thus increasing the risk and the cost to fix the former.

Runtime modernization is a big step to curb such issues. It needs minimal setup. It supports futureproofing by allowing an easy progression to containers and microservices.

5. Developer Experience:

A truism is emerging in the software industry: good developer experience leads to great customer experience.

By 2026, approximately 80% of software engineering organizations (link resides outside ibm.com) will establish platform teams as internal providers of reusable services, components and tools for application delivery. Many organizations are focusing their efforts to improve the developer experience to become more agile and responsive.

This also cuts down the cognitive load and connects the developers’ morale with the business value. The few areas which yield great results are breaking up complex architectures, increasing the use of modern development tooling and processes, and creating internal platforms with reusable configurable components.