IBM's relationship with Samsung goes back decades—as partners, customers and co-innovators.
The partnership between IBM® and Samsung focuses on creating enduring client success through:
Samsung and IBM have a proven history of innovation, reflected in their annual patent leadership. Working with IBM and Samsung means partnering with two of the most innovative companies in the world, with joint resources to solve the most pressing enterprise challenges.
Samsung Foundry manufactures the new IBM Telum® II processors and IBM Spyre Accelerators for the next-generation IBM Z® systems.
Number of Samsung mobile devices managed by IBM MaaS360® as of Q2 2024.
Samsung Electronics America is a supporter of Call for Code 2024, the developer initiative to improve equitable access to essential needs by creating solutions with IBM watsonx™.
Read more (this link resides outside ibm.com)
Read about IBM and Samsung news updates and announcements.
New IBM Processor innovations to accelerate AI on next-generation IBM Z Mainframe Systems
Samsung Electronics announces successful building of industry-first CXL infrastructure certified by Red Hat®