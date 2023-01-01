Home Strategic Partnerships Samsung
IBM and Samsung partnership

IBM's relationship with Samsung goes back decades—as partners, customers and co-innovators.

Open, secure, innovative 

The partnership between IBM® and Samsung focuses on creating enduring client success through:

  • Collaboration on groundbreaking research
  • Co-creation of AI-powered solutions
  • Unification of cloud, network and human to close the last mile of technology transformation 
Partnership highlights Ranked #1 and #2 in US patents for 2023

Samsung and IBM have a proven history of innovation, reflected in their annual patent leadership. Working with IBM and Samsung means partnering with two of the most innovative companies in the world, with joint resources to solve the most pressing enterprise challenges.

Foundry partner

Samsung Foundry manufactures the new IBM Telum® II processors and IBM Spyre Accelerators for the next-generation IBM Z® systems.  

 3 million +

Number of Samsung mobile devices managed by IBM MaaS360® as of Q2 2024.

 Call for Code supporter

Samsung Electronics America is a supporter of Call for Code 2024, the developer initiative to improve equitable access to essential needs by creating solutions with IBM watsonx™.

Combined solutions

Redefine the employee experience with a mobile-first AI-powered toolkit Workforce Experience is a mobile design framework aimed at enhancing the employee experience and freeing up your teams to focus on what matters. By incorporating IBM watsonx's generative AI capabilities, a capable and secure Samsung mobile device and Workday HR applications, Workforce Experience brings mobile productivity to the enterprise. Read the one-pager
Samsung SDS Zero Touch Mobility + watsonx  What if enterprise device problems could be solved before they reach your IT department? IBM and Samsung SDS have collaborated by creating self-service access and hyper-automation to the entire device lifecycle management process. Read the one-pager
Create a defense-in-depth approach to mobile security with enterprise-ready Samsung mobile devices and IBM Security® products including MaaS360®. Read our POV
News

Read about IBM and Samsung news updates and announcements.

New IBM Processor innovations to accelerate AI on next-generation IBM Z Mainframe Systems

Samsung Electronics announces successful building of industry-first CXL infrastructure certified by Red Hat®

Resources

Learn more about how IBM and Samsung are working together today with this interactive guide
Samsung SDS America optimizes cloud spend through automation with IBM Software Samsung Electronics on the future of generative AI The importance of trust in generative AI with Samsung SDS America
