How can a company ensure its cloud spend is under control and aligned to business value?

Samsung SDS America (SDSA) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is taking on this challenge and succeeding.

Samsung SDSA, a regional branch of global IT services leader Samsung SDS, offers digital transformation, cloud transformation and enterprise mobility services to Samsung Group companies and external clients in North America.

As the company’s public cloud deployments on AWS increased, cost management became a challenge. Samsung SDSA used a third-party solution to identify potential areas for cost savings. However, generating showback and chargeback reports for accounts receivable still required time-consuming manual effort. The cloud team was often left with only a few days before the end of the billing cycle to make changes.

Samsung SDSA knew there was greater savings potential. In 2023, the company sought deeper visibility into its cloud spend to identify more efficient ways to minimize cloud waste and optimize the environment.