The adoption of digital assets — such as cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, blockchain, smart contracts and more — is rapidly accelerating in both retail and commercial realms. As digital assets mature, institutional investors are moving markets, and financial firms are tokenizing previously illiquid asset classes — such as corporate bonds, real estate, and derivatives.
To participate in this new market landscape and unlock the transformative power of distributed ledger technologies (DLT), enterprises need the ability to store and transfer digital assets securely and quickly, while maintaining control of their encryption keys.
IBM® Hyper Protect Digital Assets Infrastructure is a secure hosting environment that provides end-to-end security for digital asset custodies, exchanges, issuance providers, and permissioned blockchains that must protect private keys, applications and data.
On premises or on the cloud, the IBM open application environment is engineered for trusted computing.
IBM Cloud® Hyper Protect Services on LinuxONE keep apps and private keys highly secure yet accessible.
Pass communications between two ends while ensuring it is never connected to both at the same time.
IBM cryptocurrency and custody risk and regulation specialists lead the industry.
Avoid irrecoverable asset loss from cyberattacks and mishaps.
IBM Digital Asset Infrastructure with Hyper Protect Services provides the building blocks to create end-to-end solutions leveraging enterprise-grade hardware-based services, paired with a security model certified at the highest levels in the industry to safeguard, store, trade, issue and manage digital assets. It is deployable on-premises, on the cloud, and in hybrid formats providing flexibility of choice to enable strategies that supports agility to trade, compliance with regulations, and additional assurances to reduce overall risk profile.
This Swiss provider of security-critical infrastructure helps large banks manage digital assets with Hyper Protect Services.
This Swiss open-source financial information platform uses Hyper Protect Services to help enable protection and privacy of data infrastructure.
Hex Trust, a digital custody platform, built its Hex Safe offering on IBM technologies for the ideal combination of security, performance, stability and openness.
These sister companies are using IBM LinuxONE solutions to enable users to create, verify, store and trade digital assets with the utmost liquidity.
Offline Signing Orchestrator (OSO) is the recipient of a 2024 DEVIES Award for Blockchain, Cryptocurrency & Web3. Recognizing outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology. This category is focused on tools that allow developers to design and deploy code that interacts with or lives on a blockchain and the infrastructure to support it.