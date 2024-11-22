Digital Assets Infrastructure with IBM Hyper Protect Services

End-to-End highly secure infrastructure with -as a Service solutions to protect your private keys, applications and data in use.
What are digital assets, and why are they important?

The adoption of digital assets — such as cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, blockchain, smart contracts and more — is rapidly accelerating in both retail and commercial realms. As digital assets mature, institutional investors are moving markets, and financial firms are tokenizing previously illiquid asset classes — such as corporate bonds, real estate, and derivatives.

To participate in this new market landscape and unlock the transformative power of distributed ledger technologies (DLT), enterprises need the ability to store and transfer digital assets securely and quickly, while maintaining control of their encryption keys.

IBM® Hyper Protect Digital Assets Infrastructure is a secure hosting environment that provides end-to-end security for digital asset custodies, exchanges, issuance providers, and permissioned blockchains that must protect private keys, applications and data.
Benefits
Boost confidential computing capabilities

On premises or on the cloud, the IBM open application environment is engineered for trusted computing.
Enhance digital asset custody

IBM Cloud® Hyper Protect Services on LinuxONE keep apps and private keys highly secure yet accessible.

Better than physically air-gapped technology

Pass communications between two ends while ensuring it is never connected to both at the same time.
Meet regulatory requirements

IBM cryptocurrency and custody risk and regulation specialists lead the industry.
Highly-secure private key technology

Avoid irrecoverable asset loss from cyberattacks and mishaps.
Hyper Protect Services
IBM Digital Asset Infrastructure with Hyper Protect Services provides the building blocks to create end-to-end solutions leveraging enterprise-grade hardware-based services, paired with a security model certified at the highest levels in the industry to safeguard, store, trade, issue and manage digital assets. It is deployable on-premises, on the cloud, and in hybrid formats providing flexibility of choice to enable strategies that supports agility to trade, compliance with regulations, and additional assurances to reduce overall risk profile.

Solutions
IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services
Take exclusive control of encryption keys in a single-tenant key management system with hardware security modules.
IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Servers
Gain complete authority over Linux-based virtual servers for workloads with sensitive data and business IP in the cloud.
IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers
Get complete authority over Linux-based virtual servers for workloads with sensitive data and business.
IBM Operational Decision Manager
Discover, capture, analyze, automate and govern rules-based business decisions on premises or on the cloud.
IBM Secure Execution for Linux®
Isolate workloads at granularity, and scale and protect them from cyberthreats through a trusted execution environment.
IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4
A highly secure, scalable server platform to help you achieve lower energy costs and a smaller carbon footprint.

Case studies

METACO boosts client security and scalability with IBM technologies

This Swiss provider of security-critical infrastructure helps large banks manage digital assets with Hyper Protect Services.
DIA uses Hyper Protect Services to bring confidential computing to oracles

This Swiss open-source financial information platform uses Hyper Protect Services to help enable protection and privacy of data infrastructure.
Hex Trust drives rapid business growth with blockchain innovation

Hex Trust, a digital custody platform, built its Hex Safe offering on IBM technologies for the ideal combination of security, performance, stability and openness.
KORE Technologies and Phoenix Systems empower companies to embrace digital assets

These sister companies are using IBM LinuxONE solutions to enable users to create, verify, store and trade digital assets with the utmost liquidity.
UKISS builds secure applications for self-custody wallets with IBM

UKISS hosts their KMS on the IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers to enhance security and enable confidential computing capabilities.

Resources IBM Developer with Hyper Protect Services
With Hyper Protect Services, you can go beyond confidential computing for the highest level of privacy assurance and move your mission critical workloads with sensitive data to the IBM Cloud with peace of mind.
Code pattern: Secure bitcoin wallet with HPVS
Deploy a digital wallet app with a web front end and an Electrum Bitcoin client in an IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Server.
Solution: Full temperature wallet
Find out more about Full temperature wallet solution, a digital wallet integrate IBM hyper protect crypt service with a HSM.
Protect Digital Assets with Hyper Protect Services on LinuxONE
Provide customers with a robust environment for digital assets. 
A cold storage solution that brokers communications between two different applications that are designed not to communicate directly to eliminate human interactions.
Demonstration on how IBM Hyper Protect Offline Signing Orchestrator works.
Hyper Protect Offline Signing Orchestrator is general available
A new technology to help deploy cold storage solutions for Digital Assets.
Awards
2024 Devies award badge
2024 DEVIES award

Offline Signing Orchestrator (OSO) is the recipient of a 2024 DEVIES Award for Blockchain, Cryptocurrency & Web3. Recognizing outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology. This category is focused on tools that allow developers to design and deploy code that interacts with or lives on a blockchain and the infrastructure to support it.

Get started

