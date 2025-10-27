IBM Digital Asset Haven

The secured and scalable foundation for your digital asset business

Layered dashboard product screenshots

Powering regulated digital asset operations

IBM Digital Asset Haven is the operational backbone for financial institutions and regulated enterprises entering the digital asset economy. It provides a unified platform for secured wallet management and transaction orchestration, efficiently interacting with multiple public and private blockchains.

Its programmable policy- based governance and diverse set of developer-friendly interfaces enable efficient integration into existing banking systems and allow institutions to flexibly tailor operational workflows to their internal controls and processes. 
Unified platform for full digital asset control

Launch, operate and scale your digital asset business on a single, integrated foundation.
Secure and compliant by design

Protect digital assets by combining IBM’s MPC, HSM’s and Confidential Computing, all aligned with global regulations. 
Accelerated time to market

Designed to accelerate deployment with pre-integrated services for identity verification, financial crime prevention yield generation, and more.

Core capabilities

Businessman working with financial spreadsheets on a laptop
Wallets-as-a-Service

Create and integrate digital asset wallets to support multichain trading, automated address creation for simple deposits, real-time transfer notifications, balance tracking and efficient fund movement through embedded compliance checks and liquidity providers.
Worker on computer with analytics reporting software on display in office
Transaction management

Orchestrate and automate on-chain transactions with full policy control, routing intelligence and complete lifecycle visibility. Format and broadcast transactions across multiple blockchains with automatic retries, queuing and failure recovery. Supports travel-rule data, fee optimization, conditional transaction flows and more—all through a single API.
Operation center with tracking global market performance AI render
Programmable governance and entitlements

Define, manage and enforce granular user roles, permissions, access controls, transaction policies and last-mile validations across multiple blockchains. Ensure full compliance and security across all digital asset operations. 
Closeup of a person using RFID key fob for secure access control system
Next-generation key management architecture

Manage keys through a combination of IBM multiparty computation (MPC) and hardware security modules (HSMs). Leverage the IBM offline signing orchestrator (OSO) for secure, compliant and timer-based cold storage transactions. Built with full technical assurance and layered protection to secure digital assets operations holistically. 
Portrait of IT specialist using laptop in data center
Seamless integration across ecosystems

Benefit from a large set of preintegrated third-party capabilities that can be activated immediately, with additional integrations easily implemented through developer-friendly REST APIs, SDKs and tools. Integrate efficiently with existing core banking systems, wealth management platforms and payment solutions.
Explore the platform

IBM Digital Asset Haven dashboard minimalistic interface in a blue and white color palette designed for user navigation with options that include creating a wallet, inviting users, and coding with the SDK

Learn about the IBM Digital Asset Haven platform and its capabilities in this introductory video.
IBM wallet minimalistic interface with dropdown menu showcasing the 'New Wallet' setup displaying various blockchain network in dark theme and clear text labels for navigation

Learn how to create your first digital wallet.
IBM wallet minimalistic interface showcasing the creation of wallet aliases with the 'Create' button visible at the bottom right including fields for alias name, description, and wallet address for multiple networks

Learn how to create a human readable alias that resolves to multiple blockchain addresses.
IBM blockchain interface displaying visible text 'Testnet', 'New Transfer' 'SpecETH' and numeric values such as '1' and '0', showing a new transfer window including fields for recipient address, amount in SpecETH, and transfer confirmation

Learn how to simulate a transaction that makes use of a human readable alias.

Use cases

Close-up view of a historic bank building featuring ornate architectural details and the word 'BANK' prominently displayed in gold lettering
Financial institutions

Embed digital asset services into existing online banking channels, enabling institutional and retail clients to securely hold and trade digital assets under the bank’s control. 
Close-up photography of customer paying using smartphone mobile payment NFC contactless technology In retail store
Payment providers

Enable near real-time cross-border payments with stablecoin settlement—achieving T+0 finality across any supported blockchain. 
Photography close-up of classical columns roll with steps
Government institutions

Secure strategic reserves, state-backed assets or central bank digital currency infrastructure with fully isolated and holistically protected digital asset custody and treasury operations.
Busy bank lobby 1990's photographt displaying two women conducting paper transactions with two tellers, and a third man using an automated teller machine built into the counter next to the teller stations with another man using an ATM built into a wall in the background next to a bank employee looking at a computer screen and talking to a customer
Core banking providers

Embed digital asset “buy, sell, and hold” capabilities directly into your platform—allowing to offer digital asset services as a premium, chargeable module to your financial services clients. 

Related products

IBM Hyper Protect Offline Signing Orchestrator (OSO)
Enables secure management and signing of assets in air-gapped or cold-storage environments.
IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers (HPVS)
Delivers confidential computing for sensitive workloads on IBM Z and LinuxONE systems.
IBM LinuxONE
Provides a resilient, enterprise-grade Linux platform optimized for hybrid cloud environments.
Linux on IBM Z
Combines Linux openness with IBM Z reliability for secure, high-performance enterprise computing.
Take the next step

Discover how IBM Digital Assets Haven provides bank-grade digital asset custody for highly regulated industries. 

