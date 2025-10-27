The secured and scalable foundation for your digital asset business
IBM Digital Asset Haven is the operational backbone for financial institutions and regulated enterprises entering the digital asset economy. It provides a unified platform for secured wallet management and transaction orchestration, efficiently interacting with multiple public and private blockchains.
Its programmable policy- based governance and diverse set of developer-friendly interfaces enable efficient integration into existing banking systems and allow institutions to flexibly tailor operational workflows to their internal controls and processes.
Launch, operate and scale your digital asset business on a single, integrated foundation.
Protect digital assets by combining IBM’s MPC, HSM’s and Confidential Computing, all aligned with global regulations.
Designed to accelerate deployment with pre-integrated services for identity verification, financial crime prevention yield generation, and more.
Learn about the IBM Digital Asset Haven platform and its capabilities in this introductory video.
Learn how to create your first digital wallet.
Learn how to create a human readable alias that resolves to multiple blockchain addresses.
Learn how to simulate a transaction that makes use of a human readable alias.
Embed digital asset services into existing online banking channels, enabling institutional and retail clients to securely hold and trade digital assets under the bank’s control.
Enable near real-time cross-border payments with stablecoin settlement—achieving T+0 finality across any supported blockchain.
Secure strategic reserves, state-backed assets or central bank digital currency infrastructure with fully isolated and holistically protected digital asset custody and treasury operations.
Embed digital asset “buy, sell, and hold” capabilities directly into your platform—allowing to offer digital asset services as a premium, chargeable module to your financial services clients.
Discover how IBM Digital Assets Haven provides bank-grade digital asset custody for highly regulated industries.