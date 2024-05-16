Big data analytics

Leverage effective big data analytics to analyze the growing volume, velocity and variety of data for the greatest insights
Cargo ship on the port
Overview

Big data analytics is the use of advanced analytic techniques against very large, diverse big data sets that include structured, semi-structured and unstructured data, from different sources, and in different sizes from terabytes to zettabytes.

What is big data exactly? It can be defined as data sets whose size or type is beyond the ability of traditional relational databases to capture, manage and process the data with low latency. Characteristics of big data include high volume, high velocity and high variety. Sources of data are becoming more complex than those for traditional data because they are being driven by artificial intelligence (AI), mobile devices, social media and the Internet of Things (IoT). For example, the different types of data originate from sensors, devices, video/audio, networks, log files, transactional applications, web and social media — much of it generated in real time and at a very large scale.

With big data analytics, you can ultimately fuel better and faster decision-making, modelling and predicting of future outcomes and enhanced business intelligence. As you build your big data solution, consider open source software such as Apache Hadoop, Apache Spark and the entire Hadoop ecosystem as cost-effective, flexible data processing and storage tools designed to handle the volume of data being generated today.
Benefits of Big Data Analytics Faster, better decision making

Businesses can access a large volume of data and analyze a large variety sources of data to gain new insights and take action.  Get started small and scale to handle data from historical records and in real-time.

 Cost reduction and operational efficiency

Flexible data processing and storage tools can help organizations save costs in storing and analyzing large anmounts of data.  Discover patterns and insights that help you identify do business more efficiently. 

 Improved data-driven go to market

Analyzing data from sensors, devices, video, logs, transactional applications, web and social media empowers an organization to be data-driven.  Gauge customer needs and potential risks and create new products and services.
Businessman standing in front of a computer server room window writing information.
IBM and Cloudera big data solutions
Accelerate analytics on a big data platform that unites Cloudera’s Hadoop distribution with an IBM and Cloudera product ecosystem.
Classic safari scene of a large bull elephant against a Kilimanjaro backdrop at sunrise. Cattle egret visible perched on the elephants back. Amboseli national park, Kenya.
IBM Db2 Big SQL
Gain low latency, high performance and a single database connection for disparate sources with a hybrid SQL-on-Hadoop engine for advanced data queries.
Illustration depicting regulatory compliance across the diverse energy operational landscape.
Cloudera
IBM and Cloudera have partnered to create industry-leading, enterprise-grade data and AI services using open source ecosystems—all designed to achieve faster data and analytics at scale.
A system of connected circles in the style of purple 3D threads on a warm background
IBM watsonx.data
The industry’s only open data store optimized for all governed data, analytics and AI workloads across the hybrid-cloud.
IBM + Cloudera
Learn how they are driving advanced analytics with an enterprise-grade, secure, governed, open source-based data lake.
Big data analytics courses
Choose your learning path, regardless of skill level, from no-cost courses in data science, AI, big data and more.
Next steps

Schedule a no-cost, one-on-one call to explore big data analytics solutions from IBM.