Software Support Overview

Realize the full value of your IBM Software throughout its entire lifecycle with S&S (Base Support) and Extended and Sustained Support Options.

    Start by getting to know your IBM Software Support options for On-premises Software. They include:

    1. IBM Subscription and Support (also referred to as ‘Base’ support): A comprehensive update and technical support solution included with the purchase of IBM software programs licensed under the IBM International Passport Advantage Agreement (IPLA).
    2. IBM Extended Support: A software support option for specific product versions or releases that have reached their Base Support Completion dates.
    3. IBM Sustained Support: A software support option for products acquired through IBM Passport Advantage that have reached Base Support Completion for all versions and releases.
    4. IBM Advanced Support: A software support option for products acquired through IBM Passport Advantage for which you require prioritized case handling and shorter response time objectives than what’s available with standard Subscription and Support.

    Stay on top of new software release announcements (eGAs) and upcoming Base Support Completion (BSC) (sometimes referred to as their End-of-Support) dates.

    If you find that a newer version (or release) of your software is available or that your in-use software is approaching its Base Support Completion (BSC) date (sometimes referred to as End-of-Support (EoS) date), take action.

    Your best option is to use your IBM Software Subscription and Support benefits to download a newer version or release before the impending BSC date. Learn how.

    If for any reason, you are not able to download a newer VRM before the VRM you are running reaches its  BSC date or no newer VRM is available for download, connect with your Renewal Rep, preferred IBM Business Partner, or IBM Sales Rep to explore one or more of the following options.

    • IBM Extended Support, giving you more time to download a newer VRM.
    • Sustained Support, giving you up to 5 additional years of support coverage when the last supported version or release has reached its BSC date.

