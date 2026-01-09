Stay on top of new software release announcements (eGAs) and upcoming Base Support Completion (BSC) (sometimes referred to as their End-of-Support) dates.

If you find that a newer version (or release) of your software is available or that your in-use software is approaching its Base Support Completion (BSC) date (sometimes referred to as End-of-Support (EoS) date), take action.

Your best option is to use your IBM Software Subscription and Support benefits to download a newer version or release before the impending BSC date. Learn how.

If for any reason, you are not able to download a newer VRM before the VRM you are running reaches its BSC date or no newer VRM is available for download, connect with your Renewal Rep, preferred IBM Business Partner, or IBM Sales Rep to explore one or more of the following options.