Blueprint/Design phase activities change based on the modernization strategy (from decomposing application and leveraging domain-driven design or establish target architecture based on new technology to build executable designs). Subsequent phases are build and test and deploy to production. Let us explore the generative AI possibilities across these lifecycle areas.



Discovery and design

The ability to understand legacy applications with minimal SME (subject matter expert) involvement is a critical acceleration point. This is because, in general, SMEs are busy with systems lights-on initiatives, while their knowledge could be limited based on how long they have been supporting the systems. Collectively, discovery and design is where significant time is spent during modernization, whereas development is much easier once the team has decoded the legacy application functionality, integration aspects, logic and data complexity.

Modernization teams perform their code analysis and go through several documents (mostly dated); this is where their reliance on code analysis tools becomes important. Further, for re-write initiatives, one needs to map functional capabilities to legacy application context so as to perform effective domain-driven design/decomposition exercises. Generative AI becomes very handy here through its ability to correlate domain/functional capabilities to code and data and establish business capabilities view and connected application code and data—of course the models need to be tuned/contextualized for a given enterprise domain model or functional capability map. Generative AI-assisted API mapping called out in this paper is a mini exemplar of this. While the above is for application decomposition/design, event-storming needs process maps and this is where generative AI assists in contextualizing and mapping extracts from process mining tools. Generative AI also helps generate use cases based on code insights and functional mapping. Overall, generative AI helps de-risk modernization programs via ensuring adequate visibility to legacy applications as well as dependencies.

Generative AI also helps generate target design for specific cloud service provider framework through tuning the models based on a set of standardized patterns (ingress/egress, application services, data services, composite patterns, etc.). Likewise, there are several other generative AI use cases that include generating of target technology framework-specific code patterns for security controls. Generative AI helps to generate detail design specifications, for example, user stories, User Experience Wire Frames, API Specifications (for example, Swagger files), component relationship diagram and component interaction diagrams.

Planning

One of the difficult tasks of a modernization program is to be able to establish a macro roadmap while balancing parallel efforts versus sequential dependencies and identifying co-existence scenarios to be addressed. While this is normally done as a one-time task—continuous realignment through Program Increments (PIs)—planning exercises incorporating execution level inputs is far more difficult. Generative AI comes in handy to be able to generate roadmaps based on historical data (applications to domain area maps, effort and complexity factors and dependency patterns and more), applying this to applications in the scope of a modernization program—for a given industry or domain.

The only way to address this is to make it consumable via a suite of assets and accelerators that can address enterprise complexity. This is where generative AI plays a significant role in correlating application portfolio details with discovered dependencies.

Build and test

Generating code is one of the most widest known generative AI use case, but it is important to be able to generate a set of related code artifacts ranging from IAC (Terraform or Cloud Formation Template), pipeline code/configurations, embed security design points (encryption, IAM integrations, etc.), application code generation from swaggers or other code insights (from legacy) and firewall configurations (as resource files based on services instantiated, for example). Generative AI helps generate each of the above through an orchestrated approach based on predefined application reference architectures built from patterns—while combining outputs of design tools.

Testing is another key area: Generative AI can generate the right set of test cases and test code along with test data so as to optimize the test cases being executed.

Deploy

Numerous critical “last mile” activities in modernization programs typically consume days to weeks, contingent upon the complexity of the enterprise. An essential Generative AI use case is the ability to derive insights for security validation by analyzing application and platform logs, design points, Infrastructure-as-Code, and more. This capability greatly expedites the security review and approval processes. Furthermore, Generative AI is instrumental in generating inputs for configuration management (CMDB) and change management, drawing from release notes generated through Agility tool work items completed per release.

While the aforementioned use cases hold immense promise throughout the modernization journey, it’s crucial to acknowledge that enterprise complexities demand a contextually orchestrated approach to leverage many of these Generative AI accelerators effectively. The development of enterprise-specific contextual patterns is an ongoing effort to accelerate modernization programs. We have observed substantial benefits from investing time and effort upfront and continuously customizing these Generative AI accelerators to align with specific patterns that exhibit repeatability within the enterprise.

Let us now examine a potential proven example:

Example 1: Re-imagining API Discovery with BIAN and AI for visibility of domain mapping and identification of duplicative API services

The problem: Large Global Bank has more than 30000 APIs (both internal and external) developed over time across various domains (for example, retail banking, wholesale banking, open banking and corporate banking). There is huge potential of duplicate APIs existing across the domains, leading to higher total cost of ownership for maintaining the large API portfolio and operational challenges of dealing with API duplication and overlap. A lack of visibility and discovery of the APIs leads API Development teams to develop the same or similar APIs rather than find relevant APIs for reuse. The inability to visualize the API portfolio from a Banking Industry Model perspective constrains the Business and IT teams to understand the capabilities that are already available and what new capabilities are needed for the bank.

Generative AI-based solution approach: The solution leverages BERT Large Language Model, Sentence Transformer, Multiple Negatives Ranking Loss Function and domain rules, fine-tuned with BIAN Service Landscape knowledge to learn the bank’s API portfolio and provide ability to discover APIs with auto-mapping to BIAN. It maps API Endpoint Method to level 4 BIAN Service Landscape Hierarchy, that is, BIAN Service Operations.

The core functions of solution are the ability to:

Ingest swagger specifications and other API documentations and understand the API, end points, the operations and the associated descriptions.

Ingest BIAN details and understand BIAN Service Landscape.

Fine-tune with matched and unmatched mapping between API Endpoint Method and BIAN Service Landscape.

Provide a visual representation of the mapping and matching score with BIAN Hierarchical navigation and filters for BIAN levels, API Category and matching score.

User Interface for API Discovery with Industry Model: