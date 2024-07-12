What is distributed computing?

From a computational perspective, in terms of the number of components typically involved, even the most basic forms of distributed computing usually contain three basic components:

Primary system controller

System data store

Database

However, there aren’t any hard and fast rules limiting what constitutes a circumstance of distributed computing or how many software components are needed to bring its functionality to life. There could be a handful of components working within that chain (or network), or the instance could incorporate considerably more.

This is one of the great advantages of using a distributed computing system; the system can be expanded by adding more machines. The other significant advantage is increased redundancy, so if one computer in the network fails for whatever reason, the work of the system continues unabated, despite that point of failure.

This concept of added redundancy goes hand in hand with an emphasis on fault tolerance. Fault tolerance is a corrective process that allows an OS to respond and correct a failure in software or hardware while the system continues to operate. Fault tolerance has come to be used as a general measure of ongoing business viability in the face of a disrupting failure.

So distributed computing systems aren’t bound by limits on the number of components. Nor is there any requirement that those components be physically located near each other and connected by local area networks. Thanks to the expanded capabilities of wide area networks, the computers of a distributed computing system can be separated by continents while still retaining their operability.