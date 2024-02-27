How to mitigate the risks of DIY authoritative DNS

While many network admins outsource the management of authoritative domain name system (DNS) infrastructure to a third party like IBM® NS1 Connect®, there is a sizable community of network operators who prefer to dig in and build something themselves.

These do it yourself (DIY) authoritative DNS architectures can be cobbled together from various tools. BIND is most often used as an open source tool for managing internal DNS, but some people extend it out into external authoritative DNS as well. Others build on top of Microsoft DNS infrastructures with home-grown scripts and other tools.

Control is the main reason that you’d go with a DIY system for authoritative DNS. Or, maybe you have a funky, abnormal network setup that would naturally require several customizations even if a third party were to deliver your authoritative DNS.