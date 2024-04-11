DNS insights
Understand what’s happening on your network
Graphic showing identification of an anomaly

IBM® NS1 Connect DNS insights gives you the power to identify and correct misconfigurations using curated DNS data analytics.

The root cause of poor application performance can be difficult to pinpoint because network misconfigurations can show up in your DNS traffic in many ways. To accurately diagnose and correct anomalous traffic patterns, you need access to information about where your DNS queries are coming from and how your network is responding.

IBM NS1 Connect DNS insights provides the data you need to quickly identify and deal with misconfigurations that impact application performance. It doesn’t just dump raw data logs onto your screen and expect you to interpret them. DNS insights delivers curated, pre-processed information that tells you what you need to know to quickly make adjustments.
Benefits Improve security

Identify malicious activity and address public exposure of DNS data caused by improper DNS configurations.

 

 Reduce costs

Pinpoint the root causes of unexpected increases in DNS traffic and non-existent domain (NXDOMAIN) activity.

 Enhance user experience

Remove errors and misconfigurations in application traffic flows that impact performance.
Features Curated data feed

Go beyond raw data logs with pre-processed DNS data that tells you what you need to know.

 Sync with SIEMs

Consume information in the SIEM or data analysis platform of your choice, or use our pre-built dashboards.

 Customize data feeds

Track the DNS data that matters to your business with custom data policies. 

Available DNS metrics

DNS insights captures and analyzes a wide variety of DNS data factors, giving you the power to diagnose misconfigurations and anomalous events from multiple angles.

DNS metrics

Quantiles of all DNS wire packets before filtering per second

Count of all DNS wire packets before filtering per second

Total sum of rates for DNS packets processed by policy

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) with the AD flag set in the response

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) with the AA flag set in the response

Cardinality of unique QNAMES, both ingress and egress

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) with the CD flag set in the query

Total DNS wire packets that were sampled for deep inspection

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over DNSCrypt over TCP

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over DNSCrypt over UDP

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over DNS over HTTPS

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over DNS over QUIC

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over DNS over TLS

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) with the EDNS Client Subnet option set

Total DNS wire packets seen that did not match the configured filter(s) (if any)

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over IPv4

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over IPv6

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) flagged as reply with response code NOERROR but with an empty answers section

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) flagged as reply with response code NOERROR

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) flagged as reply with response code NXDOMAIN

Total DNS wire packets events

Total number of DNS responses that do not have a corresponding query

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) flagged as reply with response code REFUSED

Quantiles of ratio of packet sizes in a DNS transaction (reply/query)

Count of ratio of packet sizes in a DNS transaction (reply/query)

Total sum of ratio of packet sizes in a DNS transaction (reply/query)

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) flagged as reply with response code SRVFAIL

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over TCP

Total number of DNS queries that timed out

Top ASNs by ECS

Top EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) observed in DNS transaction

Top GeoIP ECS locations

Top QNAMES with result code NOERROR and empty answer section

Top QNAMES with result code NOERROR

Top QNAMES with result code NXDOMAIN

Top QNAMES, aggregated at a depth of two labels

Top QNAMES, aggregated at a depth of three labels

Top QNAMES by response volume in bytes

Top query types

Top result codes

Top QNAMES with result code REFUSED

Top QNAMES in transactions where host is the server and transaction speed is slower than p90

Top QNAMES with result code SRVFAIL

Top UDP source port on the query side of a transaction

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over UDP

Cumulative counters of transaction timing (query/reply pairs) in microseconds

Counts of transaction timing (query/reply pairs) in microseconds

Rate of all DNS transaction (reply/query) per second

Count of all DNS transaction (reply/query) per second

Total sum of all DNS transaction (reply/query) per second

Quantiles of transaction timing (query/reply pairs) in microseconds

Count of transaction timing (query/reply pairs) in microseconds

Total sum of transaction timing (query/reply pairs) in microseconds

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs)
Use cases Prevent feedback loops

Identify the misconfigurations that slow down your applications by trying to connect to resources that are unavailable or moved.

 Close security gaps

Identify the early warning signs of DDoS attacks and prevent inadvertent exposure of internal device data to the internet.

 Distinguish friend from foe

Keep legitimate tests and bug bounty programs running while shutting down malicious activity.
Integrations Prometheus

The DNS insights data feed is natively compatible with Prometheus and any system that supports Prometheus Remote Write (including Splunk and DataDog).

 Grafana

DNS insights comes with pre-built Grafana dashboard templates to view data via charts and graphs, unified into one dashboard.

 OpenTelemetry

DNS insights supports integrations with a wide variety of other data sinks and SIEMs through OpenTelemetry.
How to buy

NS1 Connect DNS insights is available as an add-on purchase with the NS1 Connect Managed DNS offering. Pricing is based on a percentage of overall queries per month.

 View the pricing options
Take the next step

Ready to fine tune your DNS performance?

Improve your network resilience to keep critical applications and websites reliably online with IBM NS1 Connect DNS insights. Get started with a free developer account and discover more pricing options.

