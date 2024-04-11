DNS insights

Quantiles of all DNS wire packets before filtering per second

Count of all DNS wire packets before filtering per second

Total sum of rates for DNS packets processed by policy

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) with the AD flag set in the response

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) with the AA flag set in the response

Cardinality of unique QNAMES, both ingress and egress

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) with the CD flag set in the query

Total DNS wire packets that were sampled for deep inspection

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over DNSCrypt over TCP

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over DNSCrypt over UDP

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over DNS over HTTPS

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over DNS over QUIC

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over DNS over TLS

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) with the EDNS Client Subnet option set

Total DNS wire packets seen that did not match the configured filter(s) (if any)

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over IPv4

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over IPv6

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) flagged as reply with response code NOERROR but with an empty answers section

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) flagged as reply with response code NOERROR

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) flagged as reply with response code NXDOMAIN

Total DNS wire packets events

Total number of DNS responses that do not have a corresponding query

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) flagged as reply with response code REFUSED

Quantiles of ratio of packet sizes in a DNS transaction (reply/query)

Count of ratio of packet sizes in a DNS transaction (reply/query)

Total sum of ratio of packet sizes in a DNS transaction (reply/query)

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) flagged as reply with response code SRVFAIL

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over TCP

Total number of DNS queries that timed out

Top ASNs by ECS

Top EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) observed in DNS transaction

Top GeoIP ECS locations

Top QNAMES with result code NOERROR and empty answer section

Top QNAMES with result code NOERROR

Top QNAMES with result code NXDOMAIN

Top QNAMES, aggregated at a depth of two labels

Top QNAMES, aggregated at a depth of three labels

Top QNAMES by response volume in bytes

Top query types

Top result codes

Top QNAMES with result code REFUSED

Top QNAMES in transactions where host is the server and transaction speed is slower than p90

Top QNAMES with result code SRVFAIL

Top UDP source port on the query side of a transaction

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs) received over UDP

Cumulative counters of transaction timing (query/reply pairs) in microseconds

Counts of transaction timing (query/reply pairs) in microseconds

Rate of all DNS transaction (reply/query) per second

Count of all DNS transaction (reply/query) per second

Total sum of all DNS transaction (reply/query) per second

Quantiles of transaction timing (query/reply pairs) in microseconds

Count of transaction timing (query/reply pairs) in microseconds

Total sum of transaction timing (query/reply pairs) in microseconds

Total DNS transactions (query/reply pairs)