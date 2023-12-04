Top 5 criteria for developers when adopting generative AI

The surge in adoption of generative AI is happening in organizations across every industry, and the generative AI market is projected to grow by 27.02% in the next 10 years (link resides outside ibm.com) according to Precedence Research. Advacements in machine learning algorithms, neural networks and the computational power of generative AI, combined with human expertise, intuition and creativity, can unlock new possibilities and achieve levels of innovation that were previously unimaginable. As a result, we are seeing that businesses are recognizing the enormous potential of generative AI, increasing their adoption rates and exploring novel use cases (link resides outside ibm.com).

There are many ways generative AI can revolutionize businesses and transform AI adoption for developers. These include the automation of creative and content-related tasks, the integration of generative AI into existing technology stacks and the increasing adoption of low-code development platforms. All of these can help organizations save valuable time and resources, while also freeing developers to focus on other priorities.

Generative AI can also help developers improve their skills as they deal with more complex tasks. And the abundance of data available for training models has opened up vast possibilities for experimentation and learning. At this exciting frontier, it’s essential that developers adopt generative AI solutions that are right for them.

When developers consider adopting generative AI, they should assess the technology based on the following criteria:

Problem fit: Developers should evaluate whether generative AI is suitable for addressing their specific problems or use cases. They must consider whether the technology can generate the desired output (such as images, text or audio) that aligns with their specific needs. Understanding the capabilities and limitations of generative AI in relation to the problem at hand is crucial for successful adoption. Performance and accuracy: As developers assess the performance and accuracy of generative AI models, they should consider metrics such as the quality of the generated outputs, the ability to generalize to different inputs or scenarios, and the consistency of results. Evaluating the performance of generative AI models ensures that they meet desired standards and can provide reliable outputs. Scalability and resource requirements: When analyzing the scalability and resource requirements of generative AI models, developers should consider factors such as the computational resources, memory and infrastructure needed for training and inference. Scalability is important when it comes to handling large-scale datasets and ensuring efficient deployment across different systems and environments. Ethical considerations: In order to responsibly adopt generative AI, developers must pay attention to the associated ethical implicaations. They should consider factors such as data privacy, fairness, bias and potentially harmful or unethical uses. Ensuring that generative AI models adhere to ethical guidelines and that adequate processes are in place to mitigate risks and biases is essential. Development and integration complexity: As developers assess the complexity of developing and integrating generative AI within their existing systems or workflows, they must consider factors such as the availability of tools, frameworks and libraries that support generative AI development. It is also important to consider compatibility with existing codebases, ease of deployment and integration with other technologies to ensure efficient adoption.

These five criteria can guide developers as they begin their generative AI adoption journey, but developers may need to consider additional criteria based on their specific requirements, industry standards or organizational needs. A thorough evaluation process is critical to helping developers make informed decisions to maximize the benefits of adopting generative AI technology.

Generative AI is not just a passing trend; it is a game-changer in the AI landscape. The ability to automate creative tasks, integrated seamlessly into existing processes makes AI and automation capabilities like IBM watsonx.ai (link resides outside ibm.com), IBM watsonx Orchestrate and IBM watsonx Code Assistant essential tools for organizations across industries. As the market continues to evolve, the adoption of generative AI is positioned to reshape how businesses operate, unlocking new opportunities and transforming industries. Developers who thoughtfully embrace this technology will undoubtedly thrive in a world that is increasingly reliant on AI.