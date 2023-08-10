Fintechs turn to AI and cloud as steadfast forces for innovation

With their agility and speed, we believe fintechs are well equipped to discover new trends in the financial sector and offer customers greater choice and convenience. MySocialPulse (link resides outside ibm.com) designed an artificial social intelligence platform that can help clients monitor emerging financial trends taking place on social media platforms like Reddit and X in real-time, including discovering market insights based on positive or negative social media sentiments and eight emotions. These features can be key to keeping individuals up to date on the latest financial opportunities and risks, helping them uncover real insights that can be buried in the plethora of hashtags, comments and trading trends featured on social platforms. Founded in the UK in 2020, MySocialPulse has continued to scale its business by leveraging both cloud and AI technologies from IBM.

The opportunities fintechs bring into the financial services ecosystem provide a unique potential to grow beyond the traditional role of financial services, especially if fintechs want to take the lead on environmental and social issues—from climate change to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Yayzy (link resides outside ibm.com), a UK-based fintech, is on a mission to redefine sustainability innovation in banking. The fintech developed its Carbon Footprint Calculation technology for banks and other fintechs to integrate within their mobile apps, enabling carbon-footprint tracking for customers based on their spending, alongside sustainable alternative suggestions for footprint reduction and carbon offsetting. By leveraging IBM Cloud, Yayzy is accelerating its digital transformation with high levels of security and scaling globally in line with demand while leveraging other advanced software capabilities, from artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to cybersecurity solutions.