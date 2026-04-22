Modernize operations. Strengthen mainframe resiliency. Empower every operator.
Enhance operational performance through unified observability, boost mainframe reliability, and foster confidence across your hybrid ecosystem.
Uncover deep subsystem metrics with enterprise-level observability that delivers true hybrid awareness.
Combine anomaly detection, AIOps root-cause analysis, and agentic AI to cut noise and accelerate issue resolution.
Move seamlessly from detection to diagnosis to guided remediation across the integrated IBM Z ITOM ecosystem.
Leverage maintenance insights, APAR prioritization, predictive risk scoring, and topology mapping to quicky detect and resolve issues.
IBM Concert for Z is an AI-powered mainframe resilience platform designed to simplify operations and proactively manage risks across IBM Z environments. Acting as a unified operations center, it brings together siloed operational data and transforms it into actionable insights through a single, integrated interface. This enables organizations to stay ahead of issues—ensuring uptime, strengthening trust, and maintaining customer confidence.
Gain enterprise-wide observability with Open Telemetry and AI-assisted issue detection and resolution across your IT infrastructure.
Maximize application and infrastructure availability through AI-driven performance optimization.
Enable AI agents and assistants to boost operational productivity while reducing incident resolution time and strengthening mainframe resiliency.