IT operations management on IBM Z

Modernize operations. Strengthen mainframe resiliency. Empower every operator.

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Simplify operations & enhance mainframe resiliency

Enhance operational performance through unified observability, boost mainframe reliability, and foster confidence across your hybrid ecosystem.
End-to-end visibility across every layer

Uncover deep subsystem metrics with enterprise-level observability that delivers true hybrid awareness.
AI that sharpens focus and drives action

Combine anomaly detection, AIOps root-cause analysis, and agentic AI to cut noise and accelerate issue resolution.
Accelerated, confident issue resolution

Move seamlessly from detection to diagnosis to guided remediation across the integrated IBM Z ITOM ecosystem.
Resiliency strengthened at every step

Leverage maintenance insights, APAR prioritization, predictive risk scoring, and topology mapping to quicky detect and resolve issues.

Concert for Z

IBM Concert for Z is an AI-powered mainframe resilience platform designed to simplify operations and proactively manage risks across IBM Z environments. Acting as a unified operations center, it brings together siloed operational data and transforms it into actionable insights through a single, integrated interface. This enables organizations to stay ahead of issues—ensuring uptime, strengthening trust, and maintaining customer confidence.

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Capabilities Pillars
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Observe

Gain enterprise-wide observability with Open Telemetry and AI-assisted issue detection and resolution across your IT infrastructure.

 Instana for Z
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Optimize

Maximize application and infrastructure availability through AI-driven performance optimization.

 IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
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Automate

Enable AI agents and assistants to boost operational productivity while reducing incident resolution time and strengthening mainframe resiliency.

 watsonx Assistant for Z

Resources

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Whitepaper
Unlock Mainframe Insights, Driving Operational Excellence While Reducing Risk with IBM Concert for Z
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Redbook
This IBM Redbooks® publication addresses a common question: How can you simplify mainframe operations?
Take the next step

Talk to us to see for yourself how easy it is to unite and simplify your mainframe operations while maintaining resiliency!

  1. Schedule a demo