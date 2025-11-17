End-to-end z/OS performance analytics for cost optimization and proactive problem detection
IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision is an advanced performance analysis software for IBM Z. It provides flexible data analysis through custom, no-code visualizations that allow analysts to identify risks and tune workloads. It modernizes mainframe performance analysis with next-level intelligence.
Analysts can take control of their end-to-end mainframe environment with interactive insights and customizable reports to prevent availability risks.
Augment the capabilities of both new and existing staff with streamlined access to issue analysis and resolution.
Accelerate learning for new staff through easy-to-understand navigation and infrastructure connections.
The intuitive and interactive interface with built-in best-practice thresholds and recommendations also accelerate new hire and cross-platform training.
Our Technology Expert Labs team offers a proven approach to implementing IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision, helping you prevent disruptions, reduce costs, and ensure availability for critical workloads.