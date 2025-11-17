IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision

End-to-end z/OS performance analytics for cost optimization and proactive problem detection

Next-level intelligence

IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision is an advanced performance analysis software for IBM Z. It provides flexible data analysis through custom, no-code visualizations that allow analysts to identify risks and tune workloads. It modernizes mainframe performance analysis with next-level intelligence.

 Simplify Mainframe Performance Management
Control your mainframe environment

Analysts can take control of their end-to-end mainframe environment with interactive insights and customizable reports to prevent availability risks.
Enhance staff capabilities 

Augment the capabilities of both new and existing staff with streamlined access to issue analysis and resolution.
Staff onboarding

Accelerate learning for new staff through easy-to-understand navigation and infrastructure connections.
Saas delivery

The intuitive and interactive interface with built-in best-practice thresholds and recommendations also accelerate new hire and cross-platform training.

Features

Risk detection with IntelliMagic Vision Health Insights

Prevent potential risks to infrastructure and application availability with explainable, built-in artificial intelligence that automatically assesses and rates more than 700 key z/OS metrics using context-sensitive thresholds based on built-in expert domain knowledge.
IntelliMagic Vision Change Detection views

Automated and flexible z/OS anomaly detection using statistical analysis that highlights statistically significant changes in key metrics accelerates problem-solving by quickly identifying what changed in the areas of concern. It can also enable you to get an early jump on changes that may have a negative impact.
A modern and interactive GUI

Gain intuitive and correlated visibility into the z/OS measurement data across the z/OS infrastructure with application-specific views segmented from the shared z/OS infrastructure resources. In contrast to approaches today that require coding reports or mastering different tooling sets focused on different and isolated areas of the infrastructure, IntelliMagic Vision’s single interface used across the entire z/OS platform greatly expedites learning, promotes collaboration and enhances analytical effectiveness.
Dynamically customizable reports

Advanced click-to-customize capabilities enable ad hoc analysis without requiring programming or complicated steps and enables visualizations best suited to the current inquiry.
Context sensitive drill downs

Flexible and context sensitive drill downs enable an analyst to identify the most relevant alternative analytical paths based on the current view so that each hypothesis can be investigated with just a few clicks. This greatly accelerates problem solving by quickly eliminating “dead-end” paths. When dealing with massive data volumes, this capability to focus analysis on the desired subset of data becomes especially valuable.
Case study Colruyt Group opts for interactive mainframe analysis See how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision empowers Colruyt Group's system engineers with advanced out-of-the-box reporting and analysis tools. Read the case study Read the case study
Services

Our Technology Expert Labs team offers a proven approach to implementing IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision, helping you prevent disruptions, reduce costs, and ensure availability for critical workloads.

 Explore Technology Expert Labs
Take the next step

Whether you are conducting product research, need emergency services or would like to discuss how IBM products and services can help you, our experts are here to help.

