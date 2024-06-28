Demo - IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision™ for CICS® enables performance analysts to more effectively and efficiently manage and optimize their z/OS CICS transactions.
Automated assessments of key CICS statistics storage metrics aid proactive analysis and outage prevention by identifying areas needing investigation, while highlighting crucial metrics for analysis.
Automated assessments of key CICS statistics transaction and enqueue metrics help prevent outages by identifying critical areas for investigation and highlighting essential metrics.
This video explores several metrics that provide visibility to help sites effectively utilize the CICS TCLASS construct to manage the mix of transactions in a region.
CICS statistics data provides several insights into how the CICS dispatcher is utilizing the many types of TCBs it uses.
Analysis of selected CICS statistics and transaction timing metrics relative to T8 TCBs, which the CICS dispatcher uses to dispatch Java programs which are zIIP eligible.
Effective exploitation of buffer pools is essential to achieving good Db2® performance, so it is key to effectively monitor Db2 buffer pool data.
Viewing the overall transaction rate and response times at once helps you narrow the problem space if there are issues, or profile your workloads for trending analysis. You can also see the response time breakdown into components such as time spent in system of record (SOR). View the data as granularly as you need.
IFCID 199 and SMF 42 data integration offers insights into buffer efficiency, breaking down buffer misses into cache hits and misses. This helps refine buffer pool tuning methods.
How to approach measuring the benefits of buffer pool tuning initiatives, which are likely to be primarily realized in this small set of average elapsed time metrics.
Automated assessments of key Db2 metrics aid proactive analysis, preventing outages by pinpointing areas needing investigation and highlighting crucial metrics for analysis.
A brief introduction to some of the “other” (nonbuffer pool related) metrics available in Db2 statistics data.
Discover how IntelliMagic Vision™ can optimize your z/OS® disk environment. Quickly drill down to root causes, proactively identify potential issues, customize charts and enhance your understanding of the internals of your environment.
Supports IMS transaction metrics captured in IMS Performance Analyzer summary (“transaction index”) records (record type x’CA01’) or in BMC AMI Ops Monitor for IMS transaction log records (record type x’FA’). This transaction data can be a rich source of performance insights, but its volume can make analysis challenging when using traditional approaches. Dynamic navigation and context-sensitive drill downs enable analysts to focus their analysis to derive great value from this data and identify insights from timing and activity metrics to optimize performance and efficiency of IMS transaction workloads.
This video shows how viewing CICS call attach work by correlation ID enables both CICS and Db2 teams to view elapsed time profiles within Db2 corresponding to each CICS transaction ID.
This video demonstrates correlating Db2 and CICS data to identify transactions with high CPU usage in Db2, including details such as transaction rate, CPU per transaction and SQL calls.
Learn how address space (SMF 30) and Db2 Accounting (SMF 101) data provide a more complete “big picture” view when integrated than is available from either data source on its own.
Response time analysis scenario leveraging CICS Transaction metrics with WLM service class performance index data to identify the cause of missing WLM goal during a specific time interval.
This video shows how the integration of the Db2 IFCID 199 and SMF 42 data can be leveraged to create a view of overall Db2 GETPAGE efficiency, reflecting the percentages of GETPAGES that are resolved with a buffer pool hit, that result in an I/O but are satisfied by a disk cache hit, and the remaining percentage that generate an actual disk I/O.
This video shows how integrated visibility into WLM service class and CICS transaction data enables rapid identification of root cause of missing a WLM percentile response time goal.
Introduction to MQ statistics metrics and how automated assessments can prevent outages by identifying areas for investigation.
Examples of how MQ statistics data provided by the log manager and buffer manager components can be used to identify opportunities for improved performance and efficiency.
MQ statistics data from message manager helps create an MQ activity profile. Adding MQ accounting data isolates message activity drivers by connection type and originating address space.
Examples of how various MQ statistics and MQ accounting metrics can be collected and organized in customizable dashboards.
Automated assessments of key MQ log manager metrics facilitate proactive analysis and prevention of outages by identifying areas that might warrant investigation.
Automated assessments of MQ buffer manager metrics help prevent outages and highlight key metrics for analysis.
IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS provides an interactive z/OS subsystem topology viewer for performance analysts to visualize and interact with subsystem connections directly.
Discover how IntelliMagic Vision can optimize your z/OS systems environment. Quickly drill down to root causes, proactively identify potential issues, customize charts and enhance your understanding of the internals of your environment.
The Cross System Coupling Facility (XCF) component of z/OS plays a fundamental role in a Parallel Sysplex, but it also burns a lot of MIPS and generates a lot the Coupling Facility (CF) traffic that might be avoided with best-practice configurations. In this Tailored Services Engagement, IntelliMagic consultants work with your site to tune and optimize your XCF configuration to optimize performance, reduce MIPS and save money.
Review these key reports when troubleshooting remote cluster issues or trying to determine whether your remote clusters are receiving replication.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for Virtual Tape enables performance analysts to more effectively and efficiently manage and optimize their z/OS Virtual Tape environment.
A common problem performance analysts encounter is high CPU utilization on a server or application without the ability to identify the root cause of the problem quickly and easily.
APIs are the interface between your z/OS resources and the outside world. Issues at the API or service level can be difficult to address without the right visibility. IntelliMagic Vision enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their mainframe API environment and to profile the requests coming into your system for essential management reporting and resource planning.
