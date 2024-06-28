Demo - IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

CICS

CICS performance management Assessing CICS storage health Assessing CICS transaction and enqueue health CICS transaction class metrics CICS TCB dispatcher metrics, part 1 CICS TCB dispatcher metrics, part 2 (T8 TCBs)

Db2

Monitor Db2 buffer pool performance Integrating dataset performance (42.6) and Db2 IFCID 199 data Buffer efficiency from IFCID 199 and SMF data Measuring benefits of Db2 buffer pool tuning Exploring assessments of key Db2 statistics metrics Exploring other Db2 statistics metrics

Disk and Replication

Disk and replication performance management

IMS

IMS performance management for PA and FA transactions

Integrated visibility

Elapsed time profiles by correlation ID: CICS transaction (110.1) and Db2 accounting (101) part 1 Analysis of CPU by plan: CICS transaction (110.1) and Db2 accounting (101) part 2 Address Space (30) and Db2 Accounting (101) Integrating WLM Performance Index and CICS Transaction Analysis Db2 GETPAGE Efficiency - Integrating Dataset Performance (42.6) and Db2 IFCID 199 Data Troubleshooting WLM Missed Goals with CICS Transaction Data

MQ

Overview of MQ statistics and health assessments MQ statistics: log manager and buffer manager metrics MQ message manager metrics supplemented by accounting data Sample MQ statistics and accounting dashboards Assessing MQ log manager health Assessing MQ buffer manager health

Systems

z/OS subsystem topology viewer Performance management for z/OS systems Cross-System Coupling Facility (XCF) optimization Troubleshooting WLM missed goals with CICS Transaction Data

Virtual Tape

Are my remote clusters receiving replication Managing z/OS Virtual Tape performance

WebSphere

Troubleshoot high CPU and zIIP utilization in WebSphere application server

z/OS Connect

Modern mainframe API environment
