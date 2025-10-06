The cost of Z spans hardware, software, licensing, storage and labor, and is typically measured in MIPS (million instructions per second) or MSUs (million service units). While these measures are useful to IT teams, they are often difficult for business stakeholders to interpret, making it harder to connect usage patterns to financial impact.

Without translating these technical metrics into cost per workload, cost per transaction or cost per business service, finance leaders lack the transparency to govern IT expense and modernization budgets. Without that connection, organizations can struggle to:

Track workload-specific consumption (for example, MSUs, CPU seconds) at an application level

Allocate Z costs accurately

Understand the full and accurate total cost of ownership (TCO) at an application level leveraging financial information

Measure how business unit costs (that is claims, loan originations, widgets produced) shift with modern workloads

Decide which workloads to retain, modernize or migrate based on a meaningful understanding of business unit costs

Align cost, performance and capacity planning

When Z costs and consumption aren’t tied together in a unified view, choices about Z investments often come down to guesswork instead of facts.