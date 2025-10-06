IBM Z® remains at the core of the world’s most critical systems, powering industries that demand reliability, scale and security.
From global banking and payments to healthcare and government, organizations trust IBM Z to run their most essential workloads. But as cost pressures rise and modernization initiatives accelerate, IT leaders face a growing challenge: how to maximize the value of their Z infrastructure while balancing efficiency, accountability and future readiness.
The cost of Z spans hardware, software, licensing, storage and labor, and is typically measured in MIPS (million instructions per second) or MSUs (million service units). While these measures are useful to IT teams, they are often difficult for business stakeholders to interpret, making it harder to connect usage patterns to financial impact.
Without translating these technical metrics into cost per workload, cost per transaction or cost per business service, finance leaders lack the transparency to govern IT expense and modernization budgets. Without that connection, organizations can struggle to:
When Z costs and consumption aren’t tied together in a unified view, choices about Z investments often come down to guesswork instead of facts.
IBM® Apptio® Mainframe TCO is designed to solve this challenge. A purpose-built solution designed to deliver a clear, defensible view of Z costs, enabling accurate cost allocation, comprehensive utilization tracking and data-driven decision making.
It supports various performance data sources, but when paired with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision™ for z/OS® performance management software, it unlocks deeper insights and a 360° view of mainframe economics.
It surfaces detailed insights across total costs, consumption trends and cost allocation, helping organizations manage mainframe expense and better inform modernization decisions.
With this level of transparency, organizations can:
IBM Apptio Mainframe TCO provides an end-to-end view of total cost of ownership, covering labor, vendor, cost pools and applications. IT leaders gain the ability to break down costs by workload, application or environment and allocate expense with confidence.
By establishing IBM Z cost transparency, users can answer fundamental questions like:
Track consumption trends across GCP and zIIP workloads with monthly, quarterly and yearly views. Spot anomalies, understand seasonal patterns, and compare usage across workloads. Combined with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision, these insights help uncover why shifts in cost or consumption are occurring.
These insights help answer questions such as:
Build accountability with fact-based cost reporting. By tying IBM Z usage directly to applications, workloads or business units, IBM Apptio Mainframe TCO enables defensible showback and chargeback.
These insights help answer questions such as:
Once usage and unit costs are understood, the next step is improving efficiency. IBM Apptio Mainframe TCO, together with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision, highlights redundant or underutilized workloads, detects anomalies that drive unnecessary cost and brings visibility into performance patterns at the application or transaction level.
These insights help answer questions such as:
Whether you’re running critical workloads on Z today or considering how it fits into your hybrid IT strategy, IBM Apptio Mainframe TCO provides the visibility needed to guide your path forward. With IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS, it equips your teams with the insight and control to understand costs and usage with confidence, and to make smarter decisions about the future of your Z environment.
Ready to reduce Z costs and accelerate modernization? Request a demo to see IBM Apptio Mainframe TCO in action.
See how IBM Apptio Mainframe TCO, paired with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS, unlocks clear cost allocation, utilization tracking and smarter modernization decisions.
To learn more about IBM Apptio Mainframe TCO, request a demo.