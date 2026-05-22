Intelligent cyber resilience for IBM Z
Protect your mission-critical business systems
IBM Z Cyber Vault helps enterprises protect their most critical business systems by providing an intelligent cyber resilience framework built for modern threat scenarios. With policy‑driven immutable backups, automated validation, and integrated threat detection, it enables early identification of cyber events and preserves clean, trusted recovery points. By combining AI‑assisted protection with isolated recovery and rapid restoration capabilities, organizations can minimize the impact of a data breach or cyberattack while keeping mission‑critical operations running.
Protect your business with immutable, air-gapped copies and proactive validation that detects corruption before it impacts production –designed to help deliver clean, trusted recovery points.
Minimize downtime and maintain business operations during cyber incidents. Enabled by forensic analysis and surgical or full recovery options built to restore systems quickly without impacting production.
Identify cyber events early with AI‑integrated threat detection running in production and trigger policy‑based protective actions. Engineered to enable faster containment, preserve clean recovery points, and shift recovery from reactive to proactive.
Designed for Modern Cyber Recovery Needs
Validate recovery points across infrastructure, data structures, and application content in an isolated IBM Z environment. Uses GDPS LCP Manager and DS8000 Safeguarded Copy to ensure clean, application-consistent copies before recovery.
Boot an isolated replica for root-cause investigation and targeted restoration. Perform surgical recovery of specific datasets or full catastrophic rollback using automated GDPS scripts and immutable Safeguarded Copies.
Create a physically or logically isolated replica of production for safe penetration testing and red-team exercises. Leverages IBM Z partition isolation (EAL5-rated) and network segmentation to prevent any impact on live systems.
Built for real‑world scenarios
Protect core banking and payment systems with immutable Safeguarded Copies and automated validation. Investigate corruption in an isolated IBM Z environment and perform surgical recovery of Db2 tables or full rollback to meet compliance and minimize downtime.
Safeguard citizen services and mission-critical workloads with air-gapped replicas and multi-level validation. Run forensic analysis off-production, then restore only affected datasets or entire environments using GDPS automation and offline tape air gap.
Product resource hub
Provides the Safeguarded Copy technology that underpins IBM Z Cyber Vault’s immutable, point-in-time backups. It enables up to 500 crash-consistent copies per volume, forming the foundation for air-gapped recovery.
IBM z17 provides the secure, isolated LPAR environment and EAL5-rated partitioning that enables Cyber Vault’s air-gapped architecture, forensic analysis, and rapid recovery capabilities.
Orchestrates Cyber Vault operations, including capture, validation, and recovery workflows. GDPS LCP Manager automates forensic analysis and surgical or catastrophic recovery steps.
Key strategic software offering for Cyber Vault that helps not only with a health-check of safeguarded copies, but also provides all the information and tooling required for forensic analysis and surgical recoveries.
Designed to bolster an enterprise's overall security posture, IBM TDz is an AI software tool that may assist clients in meeting emerging regulations such as the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).
Db2 Recovery Expert is a storage-aware backup and recovery solution that integrates storage processor fast-replication facilities with Db2® backup and recovery operations. In addition, you can now minimize data loss in Db2 for z/OS by recovering to a point in time between safeguarded backups.
Mainframe security and resiliency software solutions for end-to-end protection.
Enable industry-leading built-in advance security features on your IBM mainframe system.
Protect sensitive data against future threats posed by quantum computing.