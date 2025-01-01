watsonx Orchestrate features
One platform for every AI agent
Why we stand apart
Open by design

Connects with 99% of enterprise tools. Integrates with open frameworks. No lock-in. Ever.
Hybrid ready

Deploy where you need it—single cloud, multicloud or on-premises. It works how your business works.
Built on real automation

Backed by decades of IBM workflow and process automation expertise. This isn’t our first rodeo.
Unlock the power of AI agents AI agent builder

Build more intelligent agents in minutes—no coding required.

Create, test and deploy AI agents with your business knowledge, clear behavioral guidelines and your preferred tools. Built to scale across teams without complexity.

 Explore AI agent builder Multiagent orchestration

Orchestrate agents, apps and data—from any vendor.

Enable collaboration across your workflows with IBM, partner and custom-built agents. IBM wastonx® Orchestrate™ handles the routing, so the work gets done without friction.

 Explore multiagent orchestration Agent catalog

Launch faster with trusted, ready-to-go agents.

Browse a growing library of IBM watsonx® agents and partner-built solutions, reusable tools and templates. Find, customize and deploy agents built for your business and your industry.

 Explore agent catalog
Take the next step

Ready to see it in action? Try watsonx Orchestrate free for 30 days or book a personalized demo.

