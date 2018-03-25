Companies seeking to improve operational efficiencies and scalability are focusing on providing their employees and customers with access to the right information at the right time. With IBM® watsonx.ai™, companies can build and fine-tune foundation models, using their propriety data to develop resources for question-and-answer systems. This taps into a broad internal knowledge repository, enabling more accurate and contextually-aware responses.
Knowledge management with gen AI capabilities, including retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and conversational search, empowers employees and customers with timely information for faster, informed decision-making and enhanced productivity.
Optimize enterprise search by improving semantic search accuracy and relevance across multiple documents, tables, images and data inputs, providing effective responses based on near real-time data feeds.
By analyzing the meaning and context of search queries, RAG frameworks enable accurate and relevant results for complex or nuanced information. Integrated with real-time data feeds, they provide up-to-date and accurate information, enabling employees to quickly access the information needed for informed data-driven decisions.
Deploy gen AI-powered chatbots using RAG patterns for 24x7 customer support. These conversational AI chatbots, powered by watsonx.ai studio’s proprietary and open source foundation models, engage customers naturally and intuitively.
RAG patterns help to retrieve relevant information from various sources, generate human-like responses to queries, resolve issues efficiently and enhance the overall customer experience.
Use gen AI to rapidly onboard new employees, using large language models (LLMs) to connect relevant data to a central knowledge repository.
Conversational search enables employees to quickly access accurate, up-to-date information on product-related or human resources (HR) questions, reducing the need for manual research and minimizing the risk of errors, thereby streamlining the onboarding process and empowering employees to hit the ground running.
With gen AI and advanced natural language processing (NLP), watsonx.ai simplifies access to documents, tables, charts and other data feeds. It reduces the time spent on searching and retrieving specific knowledge across the organization through foundation models.
Use gen AI capabilities in watsonx.ai to empower employees with essential knowledge and insights, including HR documents and policies, technical manuals, product documentation and contract intelligence. This enhancement accelerates employee productivity and speeds up resolution times.
Employ documents or dynamic content to create a contextually aware, hyper-personalized gen AI-powered chatbot or question-answering resource using the RAG framework with foundation models from watsonx.ai. Ensure your AI models access the right content at the right time.
Learn how AddAI achieved an 85% accuracy rate for answers generated via gen AI along with a 50% reduction in unanswered queries.
Discover how System Research, a system integrator based in Nagoya, Japan, achieved a 50% reduction in the time required by its employees to access the information they needed.
Explore how MacStadium, a SaaS company, increased staff efficiency by 30% and reduced customer support queries by 25%.
Take the next step to start operationalizing and scaling gen AI and machine learning for business.