Using Event Notifications in your deployed solutions

IBM Cloud® Event Notifications is a service that can filter and route events received from other IBM Cloud services or custom applications to communication channels such as email, SMS, push notifications, webhook, Slack, Microsoft® Teams, ServiceNow, IBM Cloud Code Engine and IBM Cloud Object Storage.

This post explores how you can create and configure the Event Notifications service using an Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template (in this case, Terraform) and configure an example application to send custom events.