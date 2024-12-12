How to install IBM Cloud Pak for Data into a VPC OpenShift cluster using OpenShift Data Foundation

OpenShift Data Foundation (ODF) uses storage volumes in multiples of three and replicates your app data across these volumes. The underlying storage volumes that you use for ODF depends on your cluster type:

For IBM Cloud VPC clusters, the storage volumes are dynamically provisioned block storage for VPC devices.

For bare metal Classic clusters, the storage volumes are local disks on your bare metal worker nodes.

For IBM Cloud Satellite clusters, the storage volumes are either local disks on your worker nodes, or you can dynamically provision disks by using a compatible block storage driver.

ODF uses these devices to create a virtualized storage layer, where your app data is replicated for high availability. Because ODF abstracts your underlying storage, you can use ODF to create file, block or object storage claims from the same underlying raw block storage.

For a full overview of the features and benefits, see OpenShift Data Foundation (link resides outside ibm.com).