Accelerating TensorFlow Inference on IBM z16

AI brings incredibly transformative capabilities that enterprise clients are interested in leveraging. The ability to get new insights out of their data and applications represents a massive opportunity.

However, artificial intelligence (AI) is also a very complex and continuously developing space. With the exciting opportunities comes the need to invest resources to develop skills on the latest technologies and techniques that are in use in the industry. At its core, AI software is driven by a rich and diverse open-source ecosystem that supports multiple phases of the model lifecycle. This includes the ability to provide highly optimized training and inference capabilities that can accelerate time to value.

As we’ve worked with enterprise clients, it’s become clear that they recognize and embrace the use of open source in their AI projects and have developed advanced skills in popular frameworks like TensorFlow. To enable our clients to leverage these skills in IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE environments, IBM has focused on ensuring the most exciting and popular open-source AI is available on our systems with the same look and feel as other commonly used environments.

IBM is also focusing on ensuring models are seamlessly optimized for IBM Z and LinuxONE when deployed for production use. Through technologies like the Open Neural Network Exchange and the IBM Z Deep Learning Compiler, we provide simple portability and optimized inference that can leverage our newest capabilities, including the IBM z16 and LinuxONE on-chip AI accelerator (the IBM Integrated Accelerator for AI).

Recently, we announced the general availability of new capabilities that enable TensorFlow to directly leverage the on-chip AI inference accelerator featured in IBM z16 and LinuxONE Emperor 4.