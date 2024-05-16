IBM® TS2270 Tape Drive is designed to meet growing storage requirements and shrinking backup windows, providing an excellent storage solution for organizations requiring backup, save/restore, and low-cost archival data storage. By incorporating the latest generation of industry-leading LTO technology, the TS2270 tape drive offers higher capacity and higher data transfer rates than the previous generation. The LTO Ultrium 7 technology supports media partitioning, IBM Storage Archive technology, and encryption of data and write-once-read-many media.
The TS2270 tape drive provides long-term backup and archive storage data protection while lowering overall storage costs.
With significant increase in data transfer performance over the previous LTO Ultrium half-height generation, the TS2270 offers transfer rate of up to 300 Mbps with 6 Gbps SAS interface connectivity.
Simplify data management with IBM® Storage Archive™ utilizing IBM Linear Tape File System™ technology, and LTO Ultrium 7 technology designed to support media partitioning and data encryption.
The TS2270 tape drive incorporates the latest generation of industry-leading LTO technology which offers higher storage capacity and higher data transfer rates than previous generations to provide long-term tape infrastructure investment protection.
Designed to support media partitioning, the TS2270 tape drive offers the ability to create two partitions on the LTO Ultrium 7 media. Partitioning enables IBM Storage Archive, which improves the ability to reference small sections of data on tape. It also helps with interchange of data between different platforms.
Physical storage capacity up to 15 TB addresses the most demanding backup and archiving requirements. The higher capacity helps reduce the number of cartridge changes required for backup operations and reduces the physical storage requirements for backup and archive media. The half-height form factor offers lower cost implementation with the same high capacity and data transfer rate as full height, making it ideal for rack environments where space is at a premium.
A transfer rate of up to 300 Mbps with 6 Gbps SAS interface connectivity provides significantly improved data transfer performance to help address the demands of shrinking backup windows and to enable faster data read and write—reducing long waits for backup and restore procedures to keep your organization up and running.
Available configurations
Model 3580 H7S—One LTO Ultrium 7 tape drive, 6 Gbps SAS interface
Tape drive type
LTO Ultrium 7
Physical capacity
6 TB native; 15 TB with 2.5:1 compression
Number of tape drives
1
Number of tape cartridges
1
Data transfer rate
Up to 300 MBps native
Media type
Read and write:
LTO Ultrium 7
6 TB data cartridge
6 TB WORM cartridge
LTO Ultrium 6
2.5 TB data cartridge
2.5 TB WORM cartridge
Read only:
LTO Ultrium 5
1.5 TB data cartridge
1.5 TB WORM cartridge
Also available:
LTO Ultrium cleaning cartridge
Weight
4.3 kg (9.4 lb)
Power requirements
100 – 240 V ac, 50 – 60 Hz auto-ranging
Dimensions (W x H x D)
213 mm x 58 mm x 332 mm (8.4 in. x 2.3 in. x 13.1 in.)
Warranty
Three-year limited warranty, customer replaceable unit (CRU) and on-site service in most countries, next-business-day 9x5, service upgrades available
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Improve efficiency and reduce costs of long-term tiered storage.
Remove roadblocks to growing storage requirements and shrinking backup windows while incorporating IBM LTO Ultrium 6 technology.
Respond to cloud storage challenges with a next-generation cloud storage solution that delivers high storage density and integrated management.