IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Salesforce is an SaaS solution that provides backup and recovery for your Salesforce applications, making your organization more operationally resilient. Data is backed up to Azure Storage or you can integrate your own storage system.

Cloud service providers rely on a shared-responsibility model as part of their SLAs. IBM Storage Protect for Cloud helps you address the risks inherent in this model by providing flexible backup and granular restore for your valuable data—including users, groups and configurations.

Get started now with a 30-day, no-charge trial. No credit card is required and no data restrictions apply.

