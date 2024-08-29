IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Salesforce is SaaS that provides backup and recovery of Salesforce applications. Data is backed up to Azure Storage or your own storage system. It’s part of the IBM Storage Protect for Cloud family of backup and recovery SaaS for data in third-party services.
Cloud service providers rely on a shared-responsibility model as part of their SLAs. IBM Storage Protect for Cloud helps you address the risks inherent in this model by providing flexible backup and granular restore for your valuable data—including users, groups and configurations.
Get started now with a 30-day, no-charge trial. No credit card is required and no data restrictions apply.
Early event detection protects against threats to your data—such as hardware failure, human error, sabotage, ransomware, malware and natural disasters.
Automation builds in best practices and safer seeding of sandbox environments with anonymized data. Self-service and delegated administration help reduce RTO and cut costs.
Recover key operational data faster so your business can get up and running as soon as possible.
Available globally on Microsoft Azure, there is no installation, no patches to apply and no updates to implement.
Granular recovery lets you manage version conflicts to ensure the most authoritative copy is recovered.
Filter content to restore based on content type, owner, date created, file size, email subject, data sent and more. Increases RPO.
This enables tracking, management and reporting of backup and restore processes, all from a single console.
Security is built into the platform with bring-your-own encryption keys, data storage and authentication—all provided standard, with role-based access controls.
Recover mistakenly-deleted files outside of the soft-restore window. Addressable via self-service, delegated administration, or through Help Desk assistance, as defined by your IBM Storage Protect for Cloud retention settings.
Quickly identify anomalies such as large additions, deletions and updates with data monitor alert rules, and observe activity history through a central command dashboard that summarizes backup history, object changes, API usage and user-activity Salesforce organizations.
Data cleanup capabilities in IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Salesforce can be used to address GDPR “right to be forgotten” compliance requirements, while long-term retention and selective restore features can be used to address data-retention needs and legal-investigation needs.
Experience IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Salesforce today through a fully functional 30-day free trial by filling out the form.
See IBM Storage Protect for Cloud in action with an IBM Storage subject matter expert.
See how you can reduce administrative efforts, boost your storage cost efficiency and vastly increase your uptime—all thanks to IBM FlashSystem Data Storage.
A software suite designed to enhance data resiliency, IBM Storage Defender offers visibility for end-to-end data resilience across primary and secondary workloads.
Achieve flexible data backup and recovery through IBM Storage Protect for Cloud, which lets you back up data to Azure Storage or to your own storage system.
See IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Salesforce in action. Experience how to back up and recover your Salesforce workloads.