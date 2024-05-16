SelectStack enables clients to manage all types of virtualization technology (Vmware, PowerVM, OpenStack/KVM, LinuxONE, BareMetal, Containers) through ONE single platform with unique request. It also enables clients to manage resource lifecycle. SelectStack is essential to build integrated cloud management and operation support platform during cloud transformation.
Support mainstream software and hardware including X86, Power, System Z. Supports multiple virtualization technologies (ESXi, KVM, PowerVM, z/VM etc.)
Fully embrace the open source cloud OS OpenStack, and also support direct management of VMWare, Power and bare-metal resources. Based on IBM's open CCRA.
Flexible installation and configuration of multiple VMs. Automatic installation, deployment and configuration of database, middleware products. Flexible customization of business processes.
Provide REST API to allow customization. Support integration and interoperability with clients’ existing IT management system.
Provide IaaS level platform based on mature system architecture.
Challenges faced by customer
Benefits after implementing SelectStack
Challenges faced by customer
Benefits after implementing SelectStack
Challenges faced by customer
Benefits after implementing SelectStack