Built from the ground up for enterprise workflows, Randori Recon offers bidirectional integrations with solutions that security teams across your cybersecurity ecosystem rely on to get things done. With no APIs or scripts to maintain, you can ensure every member of your team has access to the attacker’s perspective by connecting Randori Recon with your existing tools.



Randori Recon also provides a robust, bidirectional API based on the OpenAPI 3.0 specification and supports API client generation in many languages, such as Python, Ruby, Go, Curl and PHP. It is fully bidirectional and any actions that you take through the Randori Recon web user interface can be accomplished through the API.