Built from the ground up for enterprise workflows, Randori Recon offers bidirectional integrations with solutions that security teams across your cybersecurity ecosystem rely on to get things done. With no APIs or scripts to maintain, you can ensure every member of your team has access to the attacker’s perspective by connecting Randori Recon with your existing tools.
Randori Recon also provides a robust, bidirectional API based on the OpenAPI 3.0 specification and supports API client generation in many languages, such as Python, Ruby, Go, Curl and PHP. It is fully bidirectional and any actions that you take through the Randori Recon web user interface can be accomplished through the API.
SIEM systems help enterprise security teams detect user behavior anomalies and use artificial intelligence (AI) to automate many of the manual processes associated with threat detection and incident response.
Correlate alerts and investigate issues faster by integrating Randori Recon with QRadar SIEM, which applies machine learning and user behavior analytics to network traffic alongside traditional logs.
Quickly detect and respond to threats by integrating Randori Recon with the analytics-driven Splunk Enterprise Security.
SOAR enables security teams to integrate and coordinate separate tools into streamlined threat response workflows to help reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR), improving overall security posture.
Improve your security operations center efficiency by enabling queries of Randori Recon targets from QRadar SOAR and updating corresponding cases.
Vulnerability management allows IT security teams to adopt a more proactive security posture by identifying and resolving vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. Organizations often deploy attack surface management (ASM) platforms as part of their risk-based vulnerability management solution, because ASM provides a more comprehensive view of the attack surface than vulnerability management alone.
Ensure your vulnerability management team is scanning all of your exposed assets by integrating Randori Recon with Tenable Vulnerability Management.
Quickly and effectively prioritize vulnerabilities by combining Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) with adversarial insights from Randori Recon.
Ticketing systems are efficient tools for managing tasks within an organization. They centralize task creation, assignment, and tracking, promoting collaboration and streamlined workflow management.
Turn insight into action by integrating Randori Recon with the Now Platform to create, assign and track incidents.
Leverage actionable insights by integrating Randori Recon with the Jira Platform, enabling the creation, assignment, and tracking of incidents with efficiency and precision.
Cloud services provide convenient access to diverse computing resources (link resides outside ibm.com) and applications over the internet. Users can scale their IT infrastructure easily, leveraging features such as computing power, storage, and databases without the need for substantial upfront investments. This flexibility allows businesses to adapt swiftly to changing demands.
Randori Recon's AWS connector enhances attack surface discovery by collecting non-attributable data, such as IPs and hostnames, through authenticated access to AWS APIs, improving risk assessment and uncovering additional exposure points.