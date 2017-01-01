Lower adoption barriers and enhance planning participation with generative AI
IBM Planning Analytics provides a generative artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to enhance participation in the planning and decision-making process.
Powered by IBM watsonx™, IBM Planning Analytics Assistant is intuitive and simple to use, fostering team collaboration.
Regardless of role, technical skill or seniority, all business leaders and financial planners can use natural language. Unlock the solution’s advanced features, such as what-if scenarios, AI forecasting and dynamic modeling.
Simplify tasks. Extract insights from business data. Confidently communicate decisions.
Search and view business models simply by asking in natural language, bypassing manual search.
Gain a clear grasp of key metrics with insights into the calculations behind them and their meaning.
Understand existing business models and receive guidance on how to build new ones.
Available in French, Spanish, German and Japanese.
Receive guidance and tips to maximize usage and adoption.
Understand the details behind the calculations. Trace the model logic to see exactly how values are derived.
Generate PDF outputs with charts and natural language explanations of outliers, key drivers and insights within cross-tabs.
Ask the Assistant to generate specific data views for complex queries, such as "Show me the budgeted 2017 revenue for mobile phones in all currencies," without manual data searching.
Simplify your understanding of Turbo Integrator (TI) processes with natural language explanations. Easily understand what the code is doing.