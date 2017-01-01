Home Analytics Planning Analytics as a Service
Planning Analytics Assistant

Lower adoption barriers and enhance planning participation with generative AI

Book a live demo Try it free

IBM Planning Analytics provides a generative artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to enhance participation in the planning and decision-making process.

Powered by IBM watsonx™, IBM Planning Analytics Assistant is intuitive and simple to use, fostering team collaboration. 

Regardless of role, technical skill or seniority, all business leaders and financial planners can use natural language. Unlock the solution’s advanced features, such as what-if scenarios, AI forecasting and dynamic modeling.

Simplify tasks. Extract insights from business data. Confidently communicate decisions. 
Benefits How to make business planning a team effort Handle financial data with ease

Search and view business models simply by asking in natural language, bypassing manual search.

 Understand context

Gain a clear grasp of key metrics with insights into the calculations behind them and their meaning.

 Adapt and scale

Understand existing business models and receive guidance on how to build new ones.
Features
Now available Natural language experience Accessing the right data quickly is crucial. Imagine simply saying, "Show me last year’s revenue for mobile phones," and instantly getting a detailed view. No more time wasted on manual searches—just the business model you need, right when you need it. See documentation
What's next Chart insights Get detailed explanations of outliers and key drivers in your plans through natural language. Plus, receive a detailed PDF report so you can communicate findings and make decisions with confidence.
What's next Cell explainability Extract the model logic on any cell in any crosstab. Understand the underlying reasoning, validate data accuracy, and effectively communicate the model logic behind specific data inclusions.
Upcoming features  Multi-language support

Available in French, Spanish, German and Japanese.

 Product Knowledge Assistant

Receive guidance and tips to maximize usage and adoption.

 Cell explainability

Understand the details behind the calculations. Trace the model logic to see exactly how values are derived.

 Cross-tab analysis

Generate PDF outputs with charts and natural language explanations of outliers, key drivers and insights within cross-tabs.

 Recommend a view

Ask the Assistant to generate specific data views for complex queries, such as "Show me the budgeted 2017 revenue for mobile phones in all currencies," without manual data searching.

 TI processes explainability 

Simplify your understanding of Turbo Integrator (TI) processes with natural language explanations. Easily understand what the code is doing.
Take the next step

Discover how you can take your planning analytics processes to the next level.

 Book a live demo Try it free
More ways to explore Pricing Documentation Resources Partners Community IBM Planning Analytics as a Service on AWS