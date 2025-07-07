We envisioned a hypothetical scenario to illustrate all the ways users can leverage the IBM Planning Analytics AI Assistant to move faster, explore deeper insights and drive strategic decisions with confidence.

Liz is a senior FP&A analyst at a global consumer electronics firm. She owns the consolidated financial models, supports the mobility segment's revenue forecast, and regularly collaborates with supply chain and marketing teams to align plans across regions. She owns the short-term forecast cycle, supports scenario modeling for new initiatives and contributes to long-range plans. She juggles shifting priorities, scenario modeling new initiatives, sudden data requests and constant cross-functional asks, often all in one day.



Her challenge: Staying ahead of it all means minimizing time spent on low-value tasks—such as finding data tables, tracing cell logic or explaining assumptions for the 10th time. Instead of building decks, she needs to focus on solving real problems.



Her long-term goals: Improve forecast accuracy, reduce cycle time and build models her team can scale and trust.

Her daily reality: Navigating complex cube structures, validating assumptions, responding to ad hoc executive asks and mentoring newer analysts who rely on her to bridge the gap between business logic and system logic.



Her daily reality: Navigating complex cube structures, validating assumptions, responding to ad hoc executive asks and mentoring newer analysts who rely on her to bridge the gap between business logic and system logic.