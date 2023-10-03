On-demand webinar Improving performance and resilience of “last mile” connections with Global Server Load Balancing See how DNS and Real User Monitoring (RUM) data offers an attractive solution for load-balancing teams looking for greater functionality at a lower cost.

Blog article Why you shouldn’t use global anycast DNS in China Learn why global anycast DNS can hamper application performance in certain regions, including the Chinese mainland.

Solution brief IBM NS1 Connect solution overview Get a quick overview of how the IBM NS1 Connect solution can help you improve user experiences, add resilience and decrease costs.

Blog article Extend the value of hybrid cloud networking See how IBM NS1 Connect’s RUM-based traffic steering can help you optimize application delivery end-to-end in hybrid and multicloud environments.

On-demand webinar Making business-critical network decisions Learn about key milestones and decisions along a successful cloud and digital transformation journey—including how authoritative DNS can help unlock value.

On-Demand Webinar AvidThink Survey Report: Enterprise Network Transformation Trends This survey report reveals valuable insights into current state and future direction of network infrastructure, application connectivity, and content delivery strategies.

eBook Reimagining GSLB with DNS and RUM Data In this eBook, we’ll review the pros and cons of different approaches to load balancing and GSLB. We’ll look at traditional inline load balancers, WAFs, ELBs/ALBs and in-house solutions to see where their strengths and weaknesses lie. Then we’ll look at new, disruptive approaches that may offer the mix of functionality, resilience and cost effectiveness that businesses are looking for.

Blog Making HTTPS redirects easy with IBM NS1 Connect HTTPS is now the standard for application and website traffic on the internet. However, managing HTTPS records can become cumbersome. IBM NS1 Connect is pleased to introduce to our enterprise customers, our NS1 Connect managed DNS product. You can now manage URL redirects, DNS records and SSL certificates in a single place.