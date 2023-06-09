Organizations often struggle to achieve objectives due to fragmented systems and siloed data. Disparate tools for capital, resource and environmental activities make it difficult to gain a strategic view of your entire organization. This challenge leads to inefficiencies, missed opportunities and compliance risks.

Maximo Application Suite addresses these challenges by centralizing asset data and integrating intelligent workflows across departments. With advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, Maximo empowers teams to align capital investments, optimize resource use, and meet environmental goals—all within a single, unified platform.