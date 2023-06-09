Maximo strategic asset and facility planning

Align capital and resource planning while accounting for environmental, social, governance (ESG) and climate risk.

Introducing IBM® Maximo® Asset Investment Planning

Streamline investment strategies, enhance scenario planning and align maintenance with capital goals.

Plan holistically

Organizations often struggle to achieve objectives due to fragmented systems and siloed data. Disparate tools for capital, resource and environmental activities make it difficult to gain a strategic view of your entire organization. This challenge leads to inefficiencies, missed opportunities and compliance risks.

Maximo Application Suite addresses these challenges by centralizing asset data and integrating intelligent workflows across departments. With advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, Maximo empowers teams to align capital investments, optimize resource use, and meet environmental goals—all within a single, unified platform.

What you can do

Capital planning Resource planning ESG and climate risk assessment

Case studies

