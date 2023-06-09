Align capital and resource planning while accounting for environmental, social, governance (ESG) and climate risk.
Organizations often struggle to achieve objectives due to fragmented systems and siloed data. Disparate tools for capital, resource and environmental activities make it difficult to gain a strategic view of your entire organization. This challenge leads to inefficiencies, missed opportunities and compliance risks.
Maximo Application Suite addresses these challenges by centralizing asset data and integrating intelligent workflows across departments. With advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, Maximo empowers teams to align capital investments, optimize resource use, and meet environmental goals—all within a single, unified platform.
Maximo Application Suite enhances capital planning by providing a comprehensive view of asset performance and investment needs. With Asset Investment Planning, organizations can prioritize funding based on risk, condition and strategic value. Maximo Maintenance Cost Insights helps identify cost drivers and optimize spending, while real estate and facilities capital planning ensures that infrastructure investments align with long-term operational goals and sustainability targets.
Maximo Application Suite streamlines resource planning by integrating key operational processes into a unified platform. From optimized asset investment plans, organizations can leverage work order planning and scheduling. This approach enables teams to efficiently allocate labor and equipment to the right tasks at the right time, reducing downtime and improving productivity. Procurement and inventory optimization ensures that materials are available when needed, minimizing excess stock and controlling costs while maintaining service levels.
Hazards caused by climate change are increasingly impacting physical assets and should be considered in Asset Investment Planning. Our software suite includes capabilities to assess and quantify the risk climate change poses to your business so you can integrate this information into your investment planning.
Use accurate, localized data to assess the risk posed to your physical assets by climate hazards such as wildfires and floods. Quantify this risk in financial terms and apply scenario planning tools to model specific interventions and assess their impact on ROI. Leverage this data to meet reporting requirements and plan appropriate avoidance or mitigation strategies.
Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Maximo Application Suite