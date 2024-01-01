IBM® Envizi™ Climate Risk Insights assesses physical risk to fixed assets based on ten different climate hazards and expresses the potential impact of these risks to the business in financial and operational metrics. Insights can be stress-tested against climate change scenario models and interrogated at both the portfolio and asset level for inclusion in business planning and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting and disclosure processes.
Produce metrics and scenario assessments required for disclosure, with full visibility to data methodology and calculation processes to support audit requirements.
Quantify physical climate risk exposure for fixed assets to inform data-led risk mitigation and avoidance strategies.
Incorporate climate risk data with other sustainability metrics in Envizi utilizing reporting workflow tools for a complete ESG reporting solution.
Get a closer look at IBM Envizi and how it can help accelerate your ESG strategy and simplify your reporting.