Assess, manage and incorporate climate risk data to accelerate your ESG reporting
Quantify climate-related physical risks to fixed assets

IBM® Envizi™ Climate Risk Insights assesses physical risk to fixed assets based on ten different climate hazards and expresses the potential impact of these risks to the business in financial and operational metrics. Insights can be stress-tested against climate change scenario models and interrogated at both the portfolio and asset level for inclusion in business planning and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting and disclosure processes.
CSRD disclosures start as early as 2025 for some companies
Prepare climate risk insights for disclosure An interactive demo where you follow a sustainability manager and risk manager preparing to disclose climate risk insights by using Envizi.

Module features

Calculate risk metrics Combine financial metrics like maximum value at risk (MVaR) and cost of damage (CoD) with operational metrics such as failure probability (FP) and productivity loss (PL) to deliver actionable, multidimensional risk assessments.
View climate risk under various scenarios Use scenario assessments, including IPCC models such as representative concentration pathway (RCP) and network for greening financial systems (NGFS), to meet disclosure and planning requirements. Try it free for 14 days
Analyze risk at portfolio and asset level Perform structural deep-dive analyses, review risk valuation maps and explore risk severity breakdowns across portfolio or asset-specific needs to monitor physical climate risk over time.
Prepare data for disclosure and reporting Utilize prebuilt reporting guidance for risk disclosures and regulations like TCFD, along with Envizi’s emissions management and ESG framework tools, to meet all sustainability reporting requirements.
Benefits

Produce metrics and scenario assessments required for disclosure, with full visibility to data methodology and calculation processes to support audit requirements.

 Safeguard assets and operations

Quantify physical climate risk exposure for fixed assets to inform data-led risk mitigation and avoidance strategies.

 Manage risk alongside other ESG reporting requirements

Incorporate climate risk data with other sustainability metrics in Envizi utilizing reporting workflow tools for a complete ESG reporting solution.
