Puppet Software Deployment
Puppet
Puppet Software Deployment of Instana

Puppet software deployment is a Github option for Instana users wanting to automate deployment and updating of the microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
What is Puppet?

One of Instana’s automated deployment options, Puppet allows users to “automate application deployments to any platform with complete visibility.”
Instana Monitoring across the Full-Stack APM

Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:

  • Operating System: AIX, Windows, Linux, …
  • Containers: Docker, containerd, …
  • Orchestration: Kubernetes, OpenShift, Rancher, …
  • Database: AWS DynamoDB, IBM DB2, MongoDB, …
  • Middleware: ActiveMQ, IBM MQ, MS BizTalk, …

Learn more about getting started with Instana's automatic APM solution.

