IBM DB2 is a family of hybrid data management products offering a suite of capabilities designed to help you manage structured and unstructured data on-prem as well as in private and public cloud environments. DB2 is built on an intelligent common SQL engine designed for scalability and flexibility.
IBM DB2 monitoring is part of Instana’s automated Application Performance Monitoring solution.
When the Instana agent is deployed into an infrastructure containing IBM DB2, it automatically detects the technology but Instana cannot provide automatic DB2 monitoring for licensing reasons. Once you’ve downloaded and placed the driver jar file, the only further setup required is providing credentials to access the IBM DB2 Monitoring information.
After Instana deploys its IBM DB2 monitoring, it will immediately map out IBM DB2’s infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Typical configuration data collected are:
Some example metrics collected are:
Instana collects information about IBM DB2, individual databases, and containers. See the complete list of metrics available and learn more about monitoring IBM DB2 in our documentation.
