After Instana deploys its IBM DB2 monitoring, it will immediately map out IBM DB2’s infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Typical configuration data collected are:

Process ID

Port

Version

Start time / Up time

Some example metrics collected are:

Connections

Rows read

Rows returned

Commits

User Calls Commit Rollbacks

Rollbacks

SELECTS

etc.

Instana collects information about IBM DB2, individual databases, and containers. See the complete list of metrics available and learn more about monitoring IBM DB2 in our documentation.