Automatic Amazon Corretto Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
14 days, no credit card, full version
Part of the microservices application stack, Amazon Corretto describes itself as a “No-cost, multiplatform, production-ready distribution of OpenJDK.”
Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:
Learn more about how to get started with Instana and monitoring Amazon Corretto performance and configuration.