Amazon Corretto Monitoring and Performance Management

Automatic Amazon Corretto Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
What is Amazon Corretto?

Part of the microservices application stack, Amazon Corretto describes itself as a “No-cost, multiplatform, production-ready distribution of OpenJDK.”
Amazon Corretto Monitoring and Instana’s Full-Stack APM

Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:

  • Operating System: AIX, Windows, Linux, …
  • Containers: Docker, containerd, …
  • Orchestration: Kubernetes, OpenShift, Rancher, …
  • Database: AWS DynamoDB, IBM DB2, MongoDB, …
  • Middleware: ActiveMQ, IBM MQ, MS BizTalk, …

