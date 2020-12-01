Home Analytics CPLEX Optimization Studio Resources
Overview

Explore the digital library where you will find documentation, educational courses, reports and more to aid your success with ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio.

Developer options now available in monthly subscriptions.
Get the no-cost academic edition
Demo Solve a production planning problem using IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio IDE

Explore how to convert business problems into mathematical models using Optimization Programming Language (OPL). Learn about the OPL model syntax.
Client case studies ÇimSA Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S

Learn how ÇimSA used CPLEX Optimization Studio to solve complex business optimization problems and deliver solutions faster.

 Taros Tarim

Read how Taros Tarim optimized strategic planning for increased profitability using IBM CPLEX.

 Lumileds Holding B.V.

Learn how Lumileds Holding reduced the runtime needed to generate a sales and operations plan by 50%.

 CleanSpark

Learn how CleanSpark achieved significant time savings and differentiation in the field of microgrid development.

 ESAN

Read how Decision Optimization models help reduce clay-blending process from days to seconds.
Blogs & Infographics Black Box Expressions in CP Optimizer 20.1

Allow the user to incorporate external functions evaluated outside the engine search into constraints and goals.

 Learn why prescriptive analytics is essential for businesses

Find out why prespective analytics is essential for transforming your business.

 Simplify complex business decisions using data science

Make critical business decisions by leveraging the capabilities of CPLEX Optimization Studio.
Documentation and support Solution brief

Learn why CPLEX Optimization Studio is the best choice for optimizing your business decisions.

IBM Knowledge Center product documentation

Find user and reference manuals for all versions of CPLEX Optimization Studio software.

 Demand forecasting and planning

Learn how CPLEX Optimization Studio, SPSS Modeler, and Planning Analytics together can help you get more accurate forecasts and better operations planning.

Software lifecycle documentation

Explore the lifecycle dates and announcement letters for various versions of IBM CPLEX Optimization Studio.

 IBM support

Learn more about product support options.

 Community

Gain new perspectives and get expert guidance.

 System requirements

Access detailed system requirements for the supported releases of IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio.

 Contact Marketplace support for help with orders

For assistance with your online purchase (subscription only).

 Get support for free editions

Explore the support options.
Software downloads and fixes How to download

Sign in with your IBM ID to access downloads in My Products and Services. No authorization code is required. Quickly get started using your product today.

 Passport Advantage Online for customers

Download CPLEX Optimization Studio from Passport Advantage.

 Download instructions

Learn how to download CPLEX Optimization Studio in a quick and easy way.

 Fix Central

Explore fixes and updates for your system’s software, hardware and operating system.

FAQ

Assuming you have a fast Internet connection, you can expect to be using IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio Community Edition in about 15 minutes.

Start the no-cost trial

Cognitive Class offers a free course for those interested in addressing business optimization problems. The Mathematical Optimization for Business Problems course will prepare you to construct simple optimization models, and it provides tips for better modeling practice.

Visit the Cognitive Class website
Next steps

Find out more about IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio.

