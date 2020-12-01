Solution brief Learn why CPLEX Optimization Studio is the best choice for optimizing your business decisions.

IBM Knowledge Center product documentation Find user and reference manuals for all versions of CPLEX Optimization Studio software.

Demand forecasting and planning Learn how CPLEX Optimization Studio, SPSS Modeler, and Planning Analytics together can help you get more accurate forecasts and better operations planning.

Software lifecycle documentation Explore the lifecycle dates and announcement letters for various versions of IBM CPLEX Optimization Studio.

IBM support Learn more about product support options.

Community Gain new perspectives and get expert guidance.

System requirements Access detailed system requirements for the supported releases of IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio.

Contact Marketplace support for help with orders For assistance with your online purchase (subscription only).