Give DevOps the automation tools to bring new software releases to customers more quickly.
Get storage-efficient virtual copies that can help ensure storage savings in data centers.
Catch bugs early in the development lifecycle, enhancing product quality and predictability.
Perform unit testing, automated build testing, and functionality and regression testing.
Get a single golden image along with role-based access controls and automated masking.
Avoid additional point tools and infrastructure silos with a single platform.
Provision dozens of nearly instant virtual copies of production databases, with minimal storage consumption.
Enable developers and testers to test on the most recent copies of production data sets with automated refresh.
Eliminate the burden for IT staff and DBAs with self-service access that provides developers and QA engineers with only “masked” data sets of granted databases.
The IBM InfoSphere Virtual Data Pipeline service for IBM Cloud Pak® for Data connects users to their own read and write virtual clones of production data sources.
Provision masked copies of on-premises data sets to remote locations or cloud environments, quickly enabling development and testing where it is required.
Explore more IBM InfoSphere Optim products
Optimize and automate the test data management process with workflows and services on demand.
Calculate and extract the test data values needed to match the exact requirements of test cases.
Protect privacy and support compliance across applications, databases and operating systems.
Enable AI workloads and consolidate primary and secondary big data storage with object storage.