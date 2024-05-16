Home Analytics InfoSphere Virtual Data Pipeline IBM InfoSphere Virtual Data Pipeline
Provision and refresh analytics and test data in minutes
Accelerate analytics and application development Give users access to production data without impacting priority workloads or compromising security and privacy. Read the solution brief
Benefits Deploy quickly

Give DevOps the automation tools to bring new software releases to customers more quickly.

 Reduce cost

Get storage-efficient virtual copies that can help ensure storage savings in data centers.

 Improve quality

Catch bugs early in the development lifecycle, enhancing product quality and predictability.

 Increase reliability

Perform unit testing, automated build testing, and functionality and regression testing.

 Protect sensitive data

Get a single golden image along with role-based access controls and automated masking.

 Expand test coverage

Avoid additional point tools and infrastructure silos with a single platform.
Features list Nearly instant multiple copies

Provision dozens of nearly instant virtual copies of production databases, with minimal storage consumption.

 Data refresh

Enable developers and testers to test on the most recent copies of production data sets with automated refresh.

 Self-service access

Eliminate the burden for IT staff and DBAs with self-service access that provides developers and QA engineers with only “masked” data sets of granted databases.

 Implement across environments

The IBM InfoSphere Virtual Data Pipeline service for IBM Cloud Pak® for Data connects users to their own read and write virtual clones of production data sources.

 Learn more Test in the cloud

Provision masked copies of on-premises data sets to remote locations or cloud environments, quickly enabling development and testing where it is required.
