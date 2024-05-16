Home Analytics Optim InfoSphere Optim Test Data Management IBM InfoSphere Optim Test Data Management
Optimizes and automates the test data management process, complete with workflows and services on demand for agile development and testing
Read the documentation
Lead space image with large blue dots
Refine test management; accelerate application delivery

Organizations depend on critical applications to drive results, and many use agile methodologies to quickly deliver reliable functionality. IBM InfoSphere® Optim™ Test Data Management helps organizations to optimize and to automate processes that create and manage nonproduction environment data. Using effective, efficient testing strategies, Optim Test Management helps to rapidly identify problems, reducing the risks that flawed test data and inaccuracies introduce — oftentimes leading to application failure. It helps to improve every stage of the application testing process.
Benefits Create production-like test environments

Optim helps you to create right-sized fictionalized test databases that reflect your business processes. Costly cloning is minimized so you can address defects early in the development process.

 Use a single, scalable solution

Optim test data management solution scales along with your development and testing requirements and across commonly used applications, databases, operating systems and hardware platforms.

 Protect sensitive data, reduce risk

Sensitive data, such as credit card numbers, email addresses and confidential corporate information can be masked to help protect it from misuse and fraud while retaining contextual meaning.

 Streamline processes

Optim supports agile requirements for development and testing — so developers and testers can access and refresh data on demand to improve operational efficiency while providing more time to test.
Features
Manages data at the business-object level

By managing data at the business-object level, IBM Optim™ preserves both the relational integrity of the data and its original business context. Business objects can be pulled from a single database or several related applications and databases. This “federated” extract capability makes it easy to create production-like environments that accurately reflect end-to-end test cases.
Accesses data analysis capabilities

With a full range of data analysis capabilities, you can capture hidden correlations and bring them into view. Techniques include single-source and cross-source data overlap analysis, advanced matching, key discovery and transformation logic discovery.
Enforces test data management policies

Data governance is an organizational priority. With over 30 predefined data classifications and 40 predefined data privacy rules, Optim provides a standard way to govern the test data management process and validate that the policies and standards are honored throughout the lifecycle. Integration with the Governance Catalog allows users to drag and drop the classification and rule into column maps to automatically assign an executable data masking routine.
Automates data comparisons and analyzes results

An intuitive, online interface and full-function browse utility helps to eliminate time consuming, error-prone, table-by-table comparisons. Optim identifies the expected database changes and uncovers differences that might go undetected.
Technical details Technical specifications

The system requirements for the components are compiled in this document.

 See a complete list of technical specifications Software requirements

Software requirements for Optim Test Data Management can be found at this link.

 See a complete list of software requirements Hardware requirements

Hardware considerations for Optim Test Data Management can be found at this link.

 See a complete list of hardware requirements
Related products IBM InfoSphere Virtual Data Pipeline

Provision and refresh virtual test data environments in just minutes.

 IBM InfoSphere Optim Data Privacy

Protect privacy and support compliance using extensive capabilities to de-identify sensitive information across applications, databases and operating systems.

 IBM InfoSphere Optim Extended Data Privacy

Protect unstructured, semi-structured and structured data in testing, development and analytics environments across the enterprise.

 IBM InfoSphere Optim Test Data Orchestrator

Delivers the exact test data you need for continuous testing.

 IBM InfoSphere Optim Archive

Helps reduce hardware, storage and maintenance costs by archiving or retiring historical data from applications and systems.

 Learn more about the Optim family of products
Expert resources to help you succeed
Read the documentation