Organizations depend on critical applications to drive results, and many use agile methodologies to quickly deliver reliable functionality. IBM InfoSphere® Optim™ Test Data Management helps organizations to optimize and to automate processes that create and manage nonproduction environment data. Using effective, efficient testing strategies, Optim Test Management helps to rapidly identify problems, reducing the risks that flawed test data and inaccuracies introduce — oftentimes leading to application failure. It helps to improve every stage of the application testing process.
Optim helps you to create right-sized fictionalized test databases that reflect your business processes. Costly cloning is minimized so you can address defects early in the development process.
Optim test data management solution scales along with your development and testing requirements and across commonly used applications, databases, operating systems and hardware platforms.
Sensitive data, such as credit card numbers, email addresses and confidential corporate information can be masked to help protect it from misuse and fraud while retaining contextual meaning.
Optim supports agile requirements for development and testing — so developers and testers can access and refresh data on demand to improve operational efficiency while providing more time to test.
By managing data at the business-object level, IBM Optim™ preserves both the relational integrity of the data and its original business context. Business objects can be pulled from a single database or several related applications and databases. This “federated” extract capability makes it easy to create production-like environments that accurately reflect end-to-end test cases.
With a full range of data analysis capabilities, you can capture hidden correlations and bring them into view. Techniques include single-source and cross-source data overlap analysis, advanced matching, key discovery and transformation logic discovery.
Data governance is an organizational priority. With over 30 predefined data classifications and 40 predefined data privacy rules, Optim provides a standard way to govern the test data management process and validate that the policies and standards are honored throughout the lifecycle. Integration with the Governance Catalog allows users to drag and drop the classification and rule into column maps to automatically assign an executable data masking routine.
An intuitive, online interface and full-function browse utility helps to eliminate time consuming, error-prone, table-by-table comparisons. Optim identifies the expected database changes and uncovers differences that might go undetected.
The system requirements for the components are compiled in this document.
Software requirements for Optim Test Data Management can be found at this link.
Hardware considerations for Optim Test Data Management can be found at this link.
Provision and refresh virtual test data environments in just minutes.
Protect privacy and support compliance using extensive capabilities to de-identify sensitive information across applications, databases and operating systems.
Protect unstructured, semi-structured and structured data in testing, development and analytics environments across the enterprise.
Delivers the exact test data you need for continuous testing.
Helps reduce hardware, storage and maintenance costs by archiving or retiring historical data from applications and systems.